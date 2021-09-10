Mauston's Mia Quist rises to occasion, takes over in fifth set to beat rival Wisconsin Dells in thriller

The final set was just the final chapter of an instant classic that saw both teams trade blows over the first four sets. In the opening set, Mauston led by as many as eight at 19-11 following a kill by junior Anna Kudick, who finished with 16 on the night.

The Chiefs responded with an 8-4 run of their own to claw within 23-19, but a service error and another Kudick kill gave the Golden Eagles the win and a one set lead.

Things were just as tight in the second as the teams tied six times, last knotting up at 22 off a Quist kill down the line. Wisconsin Dells had the answer this time however, as Mauston was called for a lift before a ball handling error and a hitting error to give the Chiefs a 25-22 win.

Mauston then went on to take a seesaw third set, 25-20, before the Chiefs grinded out a 25-19 win in the fourth, capped off by a 5-0 run to end the set. Despite suffering a loss, Janke praised her group’s grit and determination to rally twice.

“They just played hard and they really play hard all the time; they don’t get rattled, and yeah they took the first set from us, but they understand the game,” she said. “They know it’s a best-of-five if we need to push it that far and they’re talented girls.”