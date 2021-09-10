Mauston's Mia Quist rises to occasion, takes over in fifth set to to rival Wisconsin Dells in thriller

In the biggest moments of rivalry games, it’s usually seniors who rise to the occasion.
Mia Quist added her name to that list Thursday night.
Facing rival Wisconsin Dells in a South Central Conference opener, the Golden Eagles senior took over in the final set of a five-set thriller, serving 10 straight points and putting home the final kill to seal a nail-biting 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-8 win over the Chiefs.
The two-time All-SCC First Team pick posted a triple-double with 20 kills, 20 digs and 11 aces, including six in the final set, to help the Golden Eagles’ quest for a league title three-peat open in exciting fashion.
“I’m so excited about this win. These girls left everything they had out on the court tonight and I’m so proud of them,” first-year Mauston coach Rachel Oldenburg said.
“Mia leads this team, but we have a deep bench so it’s awesome to see everyone out there working together; players have come in, in moments of need, and just stolen the show.”
Quist certainly stole the show when the Golden Eagles needed it most as the Chiefs carried plenty of momentum at the start of the final set. After pulling out a 25-19 win in the fourth to force a decisive final stanza, Wisconsin Dells opened on a 5-2 run, with a heads up tip kill by senior Sophia Venne off a miracle save giving the Chiefs a three-point cushion.
That advantage quickly evaporated thanks to Quist.
The senior ripped a kill inside the antenna and down the right line before going back to the service line. The hard-hitting righty kept the foot on the gas, serving 10 consecutive points, including three straight to cap off the run, to give Mauston a commanding 13-5 lead.
“As a captain I felt like I had to play my part on the team, stepping up and not just saying serves are important, but also showing them serves are important,” Quist said of the momentum shifting run.
It was nothing new to Oldenburg either.
“I see that every day at practice. That’s Mia 100% of the time. She’s just an amazing great athlete, and a great kid,” she said. “She came in clutch. That’s what we needed her to do; she was hitting the zones and just did amazing.”
Needing points and fast, Wisconsin Dells finally got Quist off the spot with a service error to pull within 13-6. A cross court kill by Venne, who lead the Chiefs with 10, trimmed the deficit to six but it never got lower as the teams traded the next three points, with Quist’s final kill sealing the victory.
While she lauded Quist, Wisconsin Dells coach Tami Janke knows the Chiefs didn’t help their cause.
“We gave them seven aces and you can’t do that in serve receive. In a fifth set, you can’t do that,” she said. “She’s a good server and she’s going to play college volleyball and contribute to a program, and I’m happy to say that because she’s in our conference. But our serve receive struggled and it’s something we’ll be better at before we face them again.”
The final set was just the final chapter of an instant classic that saw both teams trade blows over the first four sets. In the opening set, Mauston led by as many as eight at 19-11 following a kill by junior Anna Kudick, who finished with 16 on the night.
The Chiefs responded with an 8-4 run of their own to claw within 23-19, but a service error and another Kudick kill gave the Golden Eagles the win and a one set lead.
Things were just as tight in the second as the teams tied six times, last knotting up at 22 off a Quist kill down the line. Wisconsin Dells had the answer this time however, as Mauston was called for a lift before a ball handling error and a hitting error to give the Chiefs a 25-22 win.
Mauston then went on to take a seesaw third set, 25-20, before the Chiefs grinded out a 25-19 win in the fourth, capped off by a 5-0 run to end the set. Despite suffering a loss, Janke praised her group’s grit and determination to rally twice.
“They just played hard and they really play hard all the time; they don’t get rattled, and yeah they took the first set from us, but they understand the game,” she said. “They know it’s a best-of-five if we need to push it that far and they’re talented girls.”
It should be a good precursor to the teams’ second meeting set for Sept. 28, which should be an even better affair given how both teams have dealt with COVID quarantines as well. The Chiefs, who also got 20 assists and eight aces from Bryn Janke, are starting to also turn the corner experience-wise.
According to Tami Janke, only three players this season had truly played in front of crowds before, and the energetic stage that Thursday’s match took place on will be a perfect appetizer.
“This was a huge night for us; it kind of sucks we had to do it against Mauston to start, but we’re just going to get better and we’ve already improved from Day 1,” she said. “I’m excited to see what we can do now that we’ve seen some real competition, and I’m excited to see what we do when we’re all healthy.”
As for the Golden Eagles, senior Erin Cauley had 37 assists, junior Brie Eckerman tallied three blocks and five kill, and freshman Maddi Quist chipped in eight kills. Mia Quist said it’s been a relief “just knowing we have so many people who can put the ball down when we need to.”
It’s also been a relief as Mauston has continued to soar in Oldenburg’s first season. After serving as assistant coach last season following an assistant stint with Baraboo, Oldenburg has seamlessly taken over this fall for Tara Hansen, who stepped down but remains on the team’s staff.
“The girls got to know me and know my style and expectations, so I think it was just a smooth transition and Tara is an awesome key to this whole program,” Oldenburg said. “I think having her still with us is going to be a key to victory in the future.”