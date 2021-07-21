PREP BASEBALL: Getgen, Michalsky lead Wisconsin Dells' group of All-SCC picks

Michalsky led the Chiefs in both runs scored and RBIs with 21 and 19, respectively, while racking up a team-high .418 batting average. He also had a .522 on-base percentage and a 1.213 OPS as one of two Dells players with an OPS above 1.

On top of his hitting, Michalsky was pivotal in the field for the Chiefs, recording a team-high 62 putouts and eight assists on the year. He finished with just four errors and helped turn six double plays while finishing with a .946 fielding percentage.

Coupled with his hitting and fielding, Michalsky was one of the top pitchers for the Chiefs, striking out 20 and allowing 11 earned runs on 14 walks and 10 hits on the year.

Getgen was no slouch either moving around the field and throughout the lineup. The junior, who was selected to the all-league first team as an outfield but also spent time behind the plate, also pitched 22 2/3 innings with a 2.779 earned run average after allowing nine earned runs on 24 hits and 11 walks with a dozen punchouts.