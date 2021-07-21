PREP BASEBALL: Getgen, Michalsky lead Wisconsin Dells' group of All-SCC picks

It was far from easy for the Wisconsin Dells prep baseball team this past spring.
The Chiefs dropped nine of their first 10 games to open the season, including six consecutive losses to begin the campaign. Wisconsin Dells worked itself out of its funk however, responding to the poor start with a five-game winning streak, including victories over rivals Westfield, Mauston and Adams-Friendship, handing the Green Devils just one of their two league losses on the season.
The momentum ultimately ran out for the Chiefs, who lost three straight games to close out the year, including a 3-2 loss to Lodi in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game on June 10. That late season surge didn’t go unnoticed by the rest of the South Central Conference as five Chiefs recently garnered all-league selections.
Matt Getgen and Will Michalsky each earned first-team honors to lead the group of Wisconsin Dells honorees, while league champion Adams-Friendship and runner-up Wautoma tallied seven selections apiece.
Green Devils junior Carson Klaus leading the way as the league’s Player of the Year and a two-way first-team selection.
Michalsky provided a powerful bat and arm for the Chiefs, who finished the year 6-12 overall. The junior utility player had a team-high 23 hits, including a team-best seven doubles, two home runs and a triple.
Michalsky led the Chiefs in both runs scored and RBIs with 21 and 19, respectively, while racking up a team-high .418 batting average. He also had a .522 on-base percentage and a 1.213 OPS as one of two Dells players with an OPS above 1.
On top of his hitting, Michalsky was pivotal in the field for the Chiefs, recording a team-high 62 putouts and eight assists on the year. He finished with just four errors and helped turn six double plays while finishing with a .946 fielding percentage.
Coupled with his hitting and fielding, Michalsky was one of the top pitchers for the Chiefs, striking out 20 and allowing 11 earned runs on 14 walks and 10 hits on the year.
Getgen was no slouch either moving around the field and throughout the lineup. The junior, who was selected to the all-league first team as an outfield but also spent time behind the plate, also pitched 22 2/3 innings with a 2.779 earned run average after allowing nine earned runs on 24 hits and 11 walks with a dozen punchouts.
Getgen also tallied 43 putouts and an assist, good for a .957 fielding percentage after committing just two errors. At the plate, Getgen tallied 17 hits, including three triples and a homer, while scoring 18 runs and bringing home 13 more. He worked 11 walks and ended the year with a .327 batting average, .500 slugging percentage and a .970 OPS.
Joining the pair of first-team selections for the Chiefs were Jacob Rockwell, Brooks Slack and Degan Jensen, who all earned second-team honors. Rockwell was the only other batter in the Chiefs lineup to break 20 or more hits, including three doubles and a triple.
The junior added 18 runs with eight RBIs for a .323 batting average and a .812 OPS. In the field, Rockwell had 26 putouts and three assists while helping turn three double plays.
Slack was also solid behind the plate and at the dish as the junior catcher finished with a .984 fielding percentage after recording 59 putouts and two assists in 62 chances for just one error.
Jensen made an immediate impact in the Chiefs lineup during his varsity debut, slugging 15 hits, including three doubles and a triple with a second-best 13 RBIs. Jensen also scored three runs while finishing with a .333 batting average, .791 OPS and a .444 slugging percentage.
The outfielder added 27 putouts and just one error in 28 chances, good for a .964 fielding percentage.
The pair garnered first-team all-league honors among five total selections for Wisconsin Dells.