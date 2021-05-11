PREP BASEBALL: Mauston hosting Hall of Fame Induction, first-annual golf outing May 15-16

The Mauston prep baseball program will add to its Hall of Fame on Saturday when it inducts five new members during its host triangular against Royall and Sparta at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.

The induction ceremony for Brandon Stoughtenger, Brian Hall, Pat Guyse, Ron Pfaff and the late Robert and Evelyn Gray, will be held before the Golden Eagles second game against the Spartans at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s just one part of a weekend long event for the Golden Eagles. Mauston will start things off on Saturday at 10 a.m. against Royall, before the Panthers take on Sparta in the second game of the triangular.

After Saturday’s trio of games, the program will be holding its first annual Mauston High School Baseball Golf Outing on Sunday, May 16 at Castle Rock Golf Course. The event is open to the public and will have a shotgun start time of 1 p.m.

The cost is $65 per person, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and a light meal. Proceeds will help “assist in purchasing equipment, improvements to our field, travel expenses, assisting the needs of all players in the program, and more,” according to a release sent to the Star-Times.