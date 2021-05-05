PREP BASEBALL: Mauston makes most of free runners, rallies past rival Wisconsin Dells

After back-to-back walks, Wisconsin Dells junior starter Will Michalsky plunked Mauston senior Josh Bell to load the bases with no outs. The rough start forced Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Michalsky to bring in Jared Nevar to try and escape the jam with minimal damage.

The lengthy sophomore was unable to do so as he gave up an RBI sacrifice fly before an infield single by Dalton Hoehn reloaded the bases with one down. Pinch hitter Jerik Goers then hit a sharp ball to second to score junior Adon Saylor.

Rockwell went to Will Michalsky at second for the force out, but Hoehn broke up the would-be inning-ending double play, forcing Michalsky’s throw wide and allowing Bell to race across for the tying run.

“Will mows them down and has like five strikeouts in the first three innings, but then we get a 3-0 lead and he struggles right away and walks the first guy in the fourth,” Mike Michalsky said.

“Then we give up two runs there that we probably shouldn’t have given up, and then we come back and Rock gets the big two-run single to go up 5-2. But then he comes back out and can’t even throw the ball over the plate.

“It’s unfortunate, but that’s all it is. It’s a mental thing he’s going to have to work to.”