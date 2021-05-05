PREP BASEBALL: Mauston makes most of free runners, rallies past rival Wisconsin Dells

No matter the state of any baseball team, too many free baserunners can be costly.
The Mauston prep baseball team made sure to hurt rival Wisconsin Dells where it hurt most on Tuesday night: the scoreboard. The Golden Eagles made the most of nine walks and five hit batters as they surged past the Chiefs for an 8-5 win in a South Central Conference game at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.
Freshman Brock Massey fanned three and allowed five runs on seven hits and a hit batter in 5.2 innings of work, while delivering the game-winning RBI double to power the Golden Eagles to victory.
“I’m ecstatic. We started off slowly this year, but as the year’s gone on, we’ve just found ways to try and improve within the game,” Mauston coach Mike Stoughtenger said.
“One of them is just keeping energy (up). No matter if we get down early, we have to answer back no matter what it is; we have to find a way to keep that same energy and our leaders have been fantastic at keeping us going.”
That energy exuded as the game wore on after the Chiefs (0-3, 0-2 South Central) surged in front 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two-run single by junior Jacob Rockwell. The cushion didn’t last however, as Mauston (2-2, 1-2) rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth to knot things at 5.
After back-to-back walks, Wisconsin Dells junior starter Will Michalsky plunked Mauston senior Josh Bell to load the bases with no outs. The rough start forced Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Michalsky to bring in Jared Nevar to try and escape the jam with minimal damage.
The lengthy sophomore was unable to do so as he gave up an RBI sacrifice fly before an infield single by Dalton Hoehn reloaded the bases with one down. Pinch hitter Jerik Goers then hit a sharp ball to second to score junior Adon Saylor.
Rockwell went to Will Michalsky at second for the force out, but Hoehn broke up the would-be inning-ending double play, forcing Michalsky’s throw wide and allowing Bell to race across for the tying run.
“Will mows them down and has like five strikeouts in the first three innings, but then we get a 3-0 lead and he struggles right away and walks the first guy in the fourth,” Mike Michalsky said.
“Then we give up two runs there that we probably shouldn’t have given up, and then we come back and Rock gets the big two-run single to go up 5-2. But then he comes back out and can’t even throw the ball over the plate.
“It’s unfortunate, but that’s all it is. It’s a mental thing he’s going to have to work to.”
Nevar eventually got out of the jam and Will Michalsky looked to set up the Chiefs in the bottom of the fifth as he reached on an error to lead the inning off before stealing second with no outs. Massey shut the door on any chance of Wisconsin Dells reclaiming the lead however, as he retired the next three batters in order, punctuated by a strikeout of Nevar to end the threat.
“We’re asking him to play above his years, big time, and so far he’s answered the call. He wants and looks forward to these challenges; he’s a good athlete and there was never any look in his eye of concern, or fear,” Stoughtenger said of Massey.
That fearlessness came through in the top of the sixth as Massey powered the Golden Eagles in front for good.
After a leadoff four-pitch walk by freshman Brady Baldwin, Massey laced a double to left field and the speedy Baldwin raced all the way from first to score the leading run. It was almost all for naught as the Chiefs relay throw beat Baldwin to the plate, but Wisconsin Dells catcher Matt Getgen couldn’t squeeze the throw on the tag at home.
Massey advanced to third on the throw and scored on the ensuing RBI bloop single by Saylor. Saylor later moved to third on two wild pitches, and after a Bell walk, scored on a safety squeeze by senior Braeden Haske for an 8-5 lead.
The Chiefs threatened in both the sixth and seventh, including getting a pair on in the former, but Haske helped shut the door as he polished off the four-out save. The strong close by the Golden Eagles preceded a good start by Wisconsin Dells, which used a three-run third inning to vault into the lead.
Getgen got things started with a one-out sac fly before Will Michalsky, who fanned six and gave up four earned runs on three hits and four walks with five hit batters, laced a two-run in-the-park home run. Mauston countered back immediately however as Haske drew a leadoff walk and Hoehn singled to put a pair on with no outs.
Freshman Charlie Scott then dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move the pair into scoring position as senior Ian Flint laced a two-run single to cut into the lead, giving the young Golden Eagles a shot in the arm. Mauston’s mix of veterans and newcomers for Stoughtenger is starting to gel after a slow start.
The Golden Eagles boast five seniors and juniors, as well as four sophomores and five freshmen. The group, which shined at the plate with two strikes against the Chiefs, is starting to find their roles according to Stoughtenger, who is in his eighth year as head coach.
“We’re asking young guys to play really big roles, but we’re asking these seniors to be the leaders that they are. And our senior leadership, mixed with the young players, has been a really good combination for us,” he said.
The Chiefs have their own mixed bag when it comes to its roster, with just three seniors among three varsity returnees. Wisconsin Dells features six juniors as well as three sophomores and a freshman to go with the trio of to-be graduates.
While some players have stepped up — sophomore Dylan Warren went 2-for-3 in the loss — Mike Michalsky said that the group “searching for leaders and they’re looking for people to step up.”
“And the people our kids are expecting to step up, are struggling,” he added. “I think it’s shaking the confidence of some of the younger kids, because the guys they’ve relied on in the past aren’t doing it so far at the start of the season.”
The early woes could continue for the Chiefs as they host an improved Nekoosa team on Thursday before welcoming Jefferson, ranked No. 11 in Division 2 by Baseball Wisconsin, for a doubleheader on Saturday. With so few practices due to the delayed and condensed season, the Chiefs are faced with attacking things head on.
“We don’t have a choice. That’s what we have to do right now, so some people just have to figure it out and essentially that’s it,” Mike Michalsky said.
As for the Golden Eagles, they will travel to Westfield on Thursday before competing in Saturday’s Ithaca Quad. While another win over the Pioneers to get to .500 in the SCC would be huge, Stoughtenger is taking things easy.
“I know that there are some teams at the top of the conference that are pretty stacked, but not to be cliché, we have to try to take this one game at a time,” he said.
