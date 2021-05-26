PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Royall stays on roll with 10-inning win over Bangor; Mauston tops Westfield

Radenk struck out a pair and gave up two earned runs on four walks and four hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. Frank Wildes fanned eight and gave up two earned runs on four hits and no walks in 4 1/3 innings for the Falcons, who got a pair of hits from Evan Wang and a double from Payton Havlik.

The momentum didn’t last for the Wolves as they failed to make an early lead last against Hillsboro on Tuesday, falling to the Tigers, 14-4 in six innings.

Wonewoc-Center struck first for a run in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Jon Preuss, but it was quickly wiped out by a four-run home half by the Tigers. Hillsboro kept the foot on the gas, tacking on single runs in the second and third before hanging a three-spot in the fifth.

The Wolves answered with three runs of their own in the top of the sixth, scoring a pair on two Hillsboro errors and another on a Preuss groundout to pull within 9-4. Wonewoc-Center couldn’t prolong things any more however, as the Tigers pushed across five runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run single by Tom Hynek, to end things early.

Hynek went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, while Jordan Erickson and Hayden Stahke each had three hits for the Tigers. Landon Wohlrab struck out seven but gave up nine earned runs on nine hits and six walks in 4 1/3 innings of relief for the Wolves.