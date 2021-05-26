PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Royall stays on roll with 10-inning win over Bangor; Mauston tops Westfield

Since a season-opening one-run loss to Cashton, the Royall baseball team has been one of the top teams in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.
The Panthers are unbeaten in league play since the loss, including a perfect 4-0 in the conference’s Eastern Division, and kept things going on Monday as they grinded out a 3-1 win over Bangor in 10 innings.
Jameson Bender went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, including the game-clinching RBI double in the top of the 10th inning, and picked up the win, delivering 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief work. Bender’s big hit capped off a two-out rally by the Panthers (6-3, 6-1 Scenic Bluffs).
After a one-out walk by Max Benish, the Royall leadoff man swiped second base as Bryce Gruen struck out looking to put the Panthers on the brink. It didn’t matter however, as Nate Vieth’s deep fly ball to left field was too much for Bangor’s Dawson Daines to handle, allowing Benish to score for the 2-1 lead.
Bender made sure the error truly hurt. Vieth advanced to second on the same error and late moved up to third on a wild pitch before trotting home on Bender’s double to center for a 3-1 advantage.
The Panthers nearly coughed up the lead in the home half of the 10th however, as the Cardinals put a pair on with one out as Mathieu Oesterle reached on an error to lead things off before Sam Wittmershaus walked with one out.
Bender proceeded to get Sam Cropp to ground one back to himself to get a force out at second, and after failing to convert the double play, he induced Daines into a groundout to second to end things.
All the opening scoring happened in the third inning as Royall scratched out a run on an RBI ground out from Bender, while Reader knocked in the lone Cardinals run with a two-out RBI single in the home half.
Vieth fanned three and allowed one unearned run on four walks and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings for a no decision.
Meanwhile, Hank Reader was saddled with the loss for the Cardinals as he struck out eight and gave up two unearned runs on two walks and a pair of hits in five innings of work. Reader and starter Ashton Michek, who fanned 10 over the first five innings, each went 2-for-5, with the latter adding a double. Cropp also went 2-for-5 for Bangor, which fell to 7-3 (5-2 SBC).
Mauston pulls away from Pioneers
The Mauston baseball team bounced back from a seven-run loss to rival Wisconsin Dells on May 20 with a convincing 8-1 win over Westfield on Tuesday in a South Central Conference game.
Senior Braeden Haske went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while also picking up the win, striking out four and allowing one unearned run on seven hits and a walk as he went the distance to help the Golden Eagles move to 8-6 on the year, including 5-4 in SCC play.
Mauston wasted little time getting out in front, scoring three runs in both the second and third inning for a quick 6-0 lead. Westfield countered with a run in the top of the fourth, but the Eagles’ got the tally right back in the home half of the same frame and added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Mauston will try to stay hot on Thursday when it travels to Adams-Friendship.
Rockets can’t rally past Tigers
The New Lisbon baseball team suffered its third loss of the season on Monday as the Rockets failed to overcome a four-run hole in a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Hillsboro.
New Lisbon, which swept a doubleheader over Necedah on May 19, got behind early as the Tigers carved out single runs in the first and second innings before pushing across two more in the third. The Rockets (4-3, 4-3) ultimately got the board in the home half as TJ Oens, who led off the inning by reaching on a catcher’s interference, scored on a two-out RBI single by Carson Friske.
After working out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the fourth unscathed, the Rockets failed to build off the momentum as they failed to score the rest of the game. The Tigers got back into a groove however, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to stretch the lead to 6-1 and shut the door from there.
Ashton Pfaff went 3-for-3 while Friske struck out five and allowed four runs on three hits and six walks in 2 1/3 innings to get the loss for New Lisbon.
The Rockets will try to heat back up heading into the home stretch of the season on Thursday when they head to Royall for a doubleheader.
Wonewoc-Center snaps skid against Falcons
Following three successive defeats, the Wonewoc-Center baseball team rallied to get back into the win column on Monday, picking up a 7-5 win over Brookwood in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game at home.
Brent Mildbrand and Zander Myers each went 2-for-3 and Caleb Bilek doubled to help fuel the Wolves to victory. The teams played to a 3-3 tie through the first three innings before Brookwood vaulted in front with a run in the top of the fifth for a 4-3 advantage.
With few outs to spare, things looked bleak for the Wolves (2-4, 2-4) but they weren’t deterred. After a pair of outs to open the bottom of the sixth, Wonewoc-Center loaded the bases as Alex Radek was hit by a pitch, Zander Myers singled and Kolten Keller walked to get the lineup back to the top of the order.
The changeover proved pivotal as Landon Wohlrab delivered a two-run RBI single for a 5-4 lead, before a pair of Falcons errors pushed across two more runs for a three-run lead. Closing things out wasn’t easy however, as Brookwood put together one final rally of its own, scoring one run on an Evan Klinker RBI single, but Bilek struck out Payne Clark to end the game and strikeout the side.
Radenk struck out a pair and gave up two earned runs on four walks and four hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. Frank Wildes fanned eight and gave up two earned runs on four hits and no walks in 4 1/3 innings for the Falcons, who got a pair of hits from Evan Wang and a double from Payton Havlik.
The momentum didn’t last for the Wolves as they failed to make an early lead last against Hillsboro on Tuesday, falling to the Tigers, 14-4 in six innings.
Wonewoc-Center struck first for a run in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Jon Preuss, but it was quickly wiped out by a four-run home half by the Tigers. Hillsboro kept the foot on the gas, tacking on single runs in the second and third before hanging a three-spot in the fifth.
The Wolves answered with three runs of their own in the top of the sixth, scoring a pair on two Hillsboro errors and another on a Preuss groundout to pull within 9-4. Wonewoc-Center couldn’t prolong things any more however, as the Tigers pushed across five runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run single by Tom Hynek, to end things early.
Hynek went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, while Jordan Erickson and Hayden Stahke each had three hits for the Tigers. Landon Wohlrab struck out seven but gave up nine earned runs on nine hits and six walks in 4 1/3 innings of relief for the Wolves.
Necedah gets back in win column
In a torrid stretch of its own, Necedah picked up a much needed win on Monday as the Cardinals knocked off Cashton on Monday, 5-3.
The win ended a 1-5 slump for Necedah, which included doubleheader sweeps against Royall and New Lisbon sandwiched around an 8-5 win over Brookwood on May 17. The Cardinals will try to stay hot on Thursday when they host Wonewoc-Center.