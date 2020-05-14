PREP BASEBALL: Senior-laden Wisconsin Dells had eyes on deep playoff run in 2020

Aiding in those ambitions was a No. 10 preseason ranking in Div. 2 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, which according to Mike Michalsky, could have been higher in previous seasons.

“Now we have Catholic Memorial in at No. 1, Pewaukee at No. 3 and some other area schools like Reedsburg and Portage that, traditionally, haven’t been Div. 2 schools,” he said. “So five years ago, the No. 10 ranking would have been like a No. 4 or 5 ranking, so we knew we were good; we knew we were going to be good by the end of the year, just a matter of how good.”

With those aspirations out the window, the Chiefs are now hoping to take part in the WIAA’s expanded period of 30 contact days at the start of July. Being able to take advantage of those contact days, given Gov. Evers’ Safer-at-Home order doesn’t get extended and allows for larger groups to gather, wold be huge for Wisconsin Dells on multiple fronts.

For Mike Michalsky, giving the Chiefs seniors, especially those whose main focus is baseball, a chance to have some closure to their careers is a major driving force. On top of that, it will give a young program, which includes 15 freshmen and nine sophomores, a chance to get some needed practice.