PREP BASEBALL: Westfield rallies, but rain halts comeback against Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Westfield baseball team has been susceptible to slow starts this season and it’s often come back to hurt the Pioneers.
That wasn’t the case on Tuesday night as Westfield was able to heat its bats up; however, it made no difference to Mother Nature. After rallying out of a 5-1 deficit and tying the game with three runs in the top of the fifth inning against Wisconsin Dells, the Pioneers’ comeback was put on pause.
After a game-tying three-run double by senior Carter Stauffacher, the Chiefs made a pitching change and during that time the umpires halted the game due to an unplayable mound thanks in part to the steady rainfall that had intensified to a point where, without lights, the mound was beyond repair.
Despite their rally getting put on ice — Westfield and Wisconsin Dells are tentatively planning to finish the second game of their South Central Conference series on Friday — first-year Westfield coach Adam Sengbusch was pleased with the team’s persistence.
“We’ve started like that a couple other games, and haven’t been able to turn it around, so I’m glad they started a little slow and got things going. They’ve been playing good as of late, but it seems like they’re really hard to get started,” he said.
That was certainly the case early on as the Pioneers (4-4, 2-4 South Central) as the Pioneers had just two hits and one run through the first three innings — senior Trevor Gray singled in the lone tally in the third — to pull within 4-1 of the Chiefs. After Wisconsin Dells reclaimed its four-run lead in the bottom of the third on a Will Michalsky RBI single, Westfield didn’t cool down.
The Pioneers got a two-out RBI single by Kash Kangas to cut the lead to 5-2, but Tommy Huff was caught in a rundown and thrown out while trying to scurry back to second base to quell the threat. The Chiefs (1-9, 0-5) couldn’t keep Westfield quiet for long however, as the Pioneers kept things going in the top of the fifth.
After Wisconsin Dells starter Jace Knetter walked the bases loaded with no outs, the senior right-hander got Ty Monfries to fly out to catcher Brooks Slack. Knetter was unable to avoid any damage however, as Stauffacher laced his bases clearing double to the left field wall to knot things at 5 before Knetter was pulled.
“It’s great, especially Carter. He’s out there hustling and gives it 110% on everything,” Sengbusch said.
Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Michalsky attributed pulling Knetter to the trio of walks, but also due to the amount the rain had intensified.
“Looking at Jace’s stats, it was just the rain, I think; the rain pouring down at the end,” he said. “In that last half-inning it was a factor because it started to rain hard.”
The Chiefs nearly escaped the threat entirely as well. After getting Gray to fly out to third baseman Jacob Rockwell for the opening out of the inning, Knetter got Cole Barton to pop one up along the first baseline.
Knetter, Slack and first baseman Jared Nevar all converged on the ball, but none of them were able to make a play, prolonging the inning and ultimately leading to the Pioneers’ tying things up.
“We need to take control. It’s a 5-2 game and Jace gets a pop up on the infield, but somehow, no one gets to the ball; it was an easy play and it dropped,” Mike Michalsky said. “It’s like we’re looking for someone else to make a play right now, at times.”
That was far from the case for the Chiefs offense early on as Wisconsin Dells teed off on Gray early and often. Wisconsin Dells scored three runs in the first inning on five hits, including a Will Michalsky RBI double and an RBI single by Degan Jensen, for a quick 3-0 lead. Slack added an RBI single in the second for a 4-0 lead before Michalsky’s RBI single in the third, but the Chiefs squandered some prime chances.
Wisconsin Dells stranded seven runners on base in the first three innings, including the bases loaded in the first and two runners in scoring position in both the second and third. The Chiefs seemed to find every open hole with hard hit grounders and made Gray pay for narrowly missing his spots.
“Trevor was pitching great, he was just missing his spots a little bit. And when we did miss his spots, they hit it,” Sengbusch said.
Despite having their rally put on hiatus, Sengbusch believes the Pioneers are in a good spot to be able to cap off a regular season sweep over the Chiefs, thanks in part to their pitching depth. And should the Pioneers top Adams-Friendship on Thursday for a third straight win and fourth victory in their last five games, it would be a massive momentum boost.
“I know they’re good enough, it just depends on if they come ready to play or not,” Sengbusch said.
The win might mean even that much more to the Chiefs. After finally picking up its first win over River Valley on May 10, Wisconsin Dells has dropped three straight, and with a rivalry tilt with Mauston set for Thursday, a first SCC win would do wonders in Mike Michalsky’s eyes.
“Just the positivity, the good vibes everything else, and people feeling better about themselves. It would be a big deal,” he said.
WESTFIELD 5, WISCONSIN DELLS 5 (SUSP.)
Westfield;001;13;—;5;5;0
Wisconsin Dells;311;0x;—;5;9;1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — We: Gray (5-9-5-5-3-2); WD: Knetter (4.2-5-5-5-2-5).
Leading hitters — We: Barton (2B), Stauffacher 2x3 (2B, 3 RBI); WD: Rockwell 2x3 (2B), Michalsky 3x3 (2B, 2 RBI), Slack 2x3.