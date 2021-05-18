PREP BASEBALL: Westfield rallies, but rain halts comeback against Wisconsin Dells

Knetter, Slack and first baseman Jared Nevar all converged on the ball, but none of them were able to make a play, prolonging the inning and ultimately leading to the Pioneers’ tying things up.

“We need to take control. It’s a 5-2 game and Jace gets a pop up on the infield, but somehow, no one gets to the ball; it was an easy play and it dropped,” Mike Michalsky said. “It’s like we’re looking for someone else to make a play right now, at times.”

That was far from the case for the Chiefs offense early on as Wisconsin Dells teed off on Gray early and often. Wisconsin Dells scored three runs in the first inning on five hits, including a Will Michalsky RBI double and an RBI single by Degan Jensen, for a quick 3-0 lead. Slack added an RBI single in the second for a 4-0 lead before Michalsky’s RBI single in the third, but the Chiefs squandered some prime chances.

Wisconsin Dells stranded seven runners on base in the first three innings, including the bases loaded in the first and two runners in scoring position in both the second and third. The Chiefs seemed to find every open hole with hard hit grounders and made Gray pay for narrowly missing his spots.

“Trevor was pitching great, he was just missing his spots a little bit. And when we did miss his spots, they hit it,” Sengbusch said.