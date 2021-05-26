PREP BASEBALL: Wisconsin Dells heating up at right time following four straight wins

Looking to create a spark heading into the final part of the regular season, the Wisconsin Dells baseball team appears to have found its stride.

After opening the season 1-9, the Chiefs are in the midst of a four-game winning streak following a 7-1 victory over Nekoosa on Tuesday in a South Central Conference road tilt. Junior Matt Getgen went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while freshman Degan Jensen went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a pair knocked in to help fuel the Chiefs to another league win.

Wisconsin Dells (5-9, 4-5 South Central) went to quick fast, scoring three runs on in the first inning on a two-run single by Getgen and a two-out, RBI triple by Jensen. The bats stayed hot for the Chiefs as they pushed across two more in the top of the third behind a Brooks Slack RBI double and a Getgen RBI single for a 5-0 lead, giving starter Jace Knetter plenty of cushion to work with.

The senior right-hander didn’t need much help in the early going as he retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced to keep the Papermakers scoreless through three. Nekoosa ultimately threatened in the fourth as it loaded the bases with one out thanks to an error and a double by John Barten before Knetter plunked Hunter Boudreau.