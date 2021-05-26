PREP BASEBALL: Wisconsin Dells heating up at right time following four straight wins

Looking to create a spark heading into the final part of the regular season, the Wisconsin Dells baseball team appears to have found its stride.
After opening the season 1-9, the Chiefs are in the midst of a four-game winning streak following a 7-1 victory over Nekoosa on Tuesday in a South Central Conference road tilt. Junior Matt Getgen went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while freshman Degan Jensen went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a pair knocked in to help fuel the Chiefs to another league win.
Wisconsin Dells (5-9, 4-5 South Central) went to quick fast, scoring three runs on in the first inning on a two-run single by Getgen and a two-out, RBI triple by Jensen. The bats stayed hot for the Chiefs as they pushed across two more in the top of the third behind a Brooks Slack RBI double and a Getgen RBI single for a 5-0 lead, giving starter Jace Knetter plenty of cushion to work with.
The senior right-hander didn’t need much help in the early going as he retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced to keep the Papermakers scoreless through three. Nekoosa ultimately threatened in the fourth as it loaded the bases with one out thanks to an error and a double by John Barten before Knetter plunked Hunter Boudreau.
It didn’t faze Knetter however, as he got Logan Pech to line out to left before striking out Sam Ward to squash the threat. The Chiefs kept padding the lead in the top of the fifth as Jensen knocked in another run with a one-out double, before Hunter Lochner finally got the Makers on the board in the home half as his groundout scored Paul Kennedy.
The momentum didn’t last however, as the Chiefs got the run right back in the top of the sixth on a Jacob Rockwell RBI single, before the game was ultimately called off prematurely. Rockwell went 2-for-4 with a triple while Brooks Slack doubled to pace the Chiefs at the plate.
Meanwhile, Knetter was masterful in five innings of work, allowing just the lone run on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks to get the win.
The victory over the Papermakers followed a pair of massive rivalry wins for the Chiefs over Mauston and Adams-Friendship.
Wisconsin Dells rolled to an 8-1 victory over the Golden Eagles on May 20 before riding the arm of Getgen to a 3-1 win over the Green Devils on Monday.
Another quick start made the difference against Mauston as the Chiefs scored two runs in both the second and third innings for a quick 4-0 lead. The Golden Eagles clawed back within three after pushing across their lone tally in the fifth, but Wisconsin Dells kept pounding and blew things open with a four-spot in the top of the seventh to put things away.
Getgen went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while Jensen went 2-for-2 with a double and two more RBIs to pace the Chiefs at the plate. Wisconsin Dells added two more hits apiece from Will Michalsky and Braden Buss, while Jared Nevar doubled and Austin Cunningham allowed just four hits and a walk in the complete game win.
After doing damage from the plate, Getgen turned things over on the mound against the Green Devils as he went the distance, allowing an unearned run on five hits and a walk with four punchouts to get the win.
Will Michalsky got things going in a big way as he uncorked a two-run home run to straightaway center field in the home half of the first for a quick 2-0 lead. The advantage held until the top of the fifth when then Green Devils scratched out their lone run thanks to a pair of errors, but the Chiefs defense avoided any more damage as it turned an inning-ending double play as the run scored to quell the rally attempt.
Getgen helped put things away from the plate as his RBI single in the bottom of the sixth capped off the scoring and punctuated a 2-for-3 day. Michalsky went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Chiefs, who will try to finish the league slate on a five-game winning streak on Thursday when they host title contenders.