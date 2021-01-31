PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Schneider, Rowe pour in career highs as Rio nearly hits 100 in win

The gruesome twosome of Pierson Schneider and Jacob Rowe have been a handful for opponents to deal with all season.
The Rio boys basketball team’s senior tandem had another day at the office on Saturday, combining for 79 points to help the Vikings nearly hit the century mark in a 99-75 non-conference win over Orfordville Parkview. Schneider poured in a game-high 41 points, including four 3-pointers, while Rowe added a ho-hum 38 points as part of a triple-double to ring in their Senior Day in style.
The top pair went to work early they scored all but three of the team’s points in the first half to help Rio a 45-39 lead at the break. Schneider tallied 22 while Rowe added 20 on all 2s to help grab its six-point cushion.
Rio (11-6) turned up the heat after the intermission as it raced away from Parkview, 54-36, over the final 18 minutes, with Schneider adding 19, including three triples. Not to be outdone, Parkview’s Tyler Oswald finished with 31 points as one of three in double-figures, while Rio got seven points apiece from Gavin Grams and Aiden Staveness.
Rio will look to produce another torrid performance on Tuesday when it hosts Princeton/Green Lake.
Vanguards vault by Bulldogs
A spirited second half wasn’t enough to dig the Pardeeville boys basketball team out of a hole on Saturday.
Despite outscoring Wisconsin Heights by 11 in the second half, an 18-point halftime deficit buried the Bulldogs against the Vanguards as they suffered a 79-72 loss in a non-conference tilt at Pardeeville High School. Junior Derek Lindert scored a team-high 29 points and was one of three Pardeeville players in double-figures but it wasn’t enough to measure up to Wisconsin Heights.
The Vanguards raced out of the gates, racking up 45 points in the first half while caging the Bulldogs to just 27. Pardeeville (7-6) returned the favor with 45 points of its own over the final 18 minutes but the Bulldogs defense couldn’t spear high scoring Wisconsin Heights, which broke 70 points for the fourth time this season.
The Vanguards attack was paced by De’Shawn Barsness as the 6-foot-2 guard poured in 33 points, while Derek Adler and Deven Brabender each chipped in 15. Junior Devin Seth and senior Nic Burns each tallied 11 for Pardeeville, which heads to Fall River on Tuesday.
Rio girls roll past Hilltoppers
Following an eight-point loss to Trailways West Conference champions Randolph the night before, the Rio girls basketball team wasted little time getting back into the win column Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings held host Montello to 30 points or fewer for the fourth time for a commanding 62-30 non-conference win. Sophomore Emily Loging scored a team-high 18 points and senior Adeline Hutzler added 15 as Rio improved to 10-5 overall.
The Vikings started strong, holding the Hilltoppers (0-16) to just 13 points in the first half as Rio took a 16-point lead into the break. The lead grew from their as the Vikings cruised home over the final 18 minutes to finish off the regular season sweep.
Along with its top duo, Rio got eight points from junior Kayla Staveness as nine separate Vikings scored. Rio, winners of five of its last seven, will look to stay hot on Monday when it hosts Princeton/Green Lake, while Montello welcomes Waupun CWC.
Pioneers boys tripped up by Chiefs again
After a big win over rival Wautoma on Friday, the Westfield boys basketball team looked to slay another archenemy Saturday against Wisconsin Dells.
Looking to snap the Chiefs’ unbeaten start, the Pioneers were again pinned down by their neighboring foe, suffering a 56-31 loss in a South Central Conference clash at Westfield High School. Senior Trevor Gray scored a team-high 10 points but was the lone Westfield player in double-figures as Wisconsin Dells finished off a regular season sweep of the Pioneers.
After notching 65-plus points for the fifth time in six games against Wautoma, the Pioneers’ offense was put on ice in the first half as Wisconsin Dells took a 22-16 lead at halftime. The Chiefs turned the screws even more down the stretch, holding Westfield (7-7, 5-3 South Central) to just 15 points while pulling away to move to 6-0 in league play.