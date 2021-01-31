PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Schneider, Rowe pour in career highs as Rio nearly hits 100 in win

The Vikings started strong, holding the Hilltoppers (0-16) to just 13 points in the first half as Rio took a 16-point lead into the break. The lead grew from their as the Vikings cruised home over the final 18 minutes to finish off the regular season sweep.

Along with its top duo, Rio got eight points from junior Kayla Staveness as nine separate Vikings scored. Rio, winners of five of its last seven, will look to stay hot on Monday when it hosts Princeton/Green Lake, while Montello welcomes Waupun CWC.

Pioneers boys tripped up by Chiefs again

After a big win over rival Wautoma on Friday, the Westfield boys basketball team looked to slay another archenemy Saturday against Wisconsin Dells.

Looking to snap the Chiefs’ unbeaten start, the Pioneers were again pinned down by their neighboring foe, suffering a 56-31 loss in a South Central Conference clash at Westfield High School. Senior Trevor Gray scored a team-high 10 points but was the lone Westfield player in double-figures as Wisconsin Dells finished off a regular season sweep of the Pioneers.