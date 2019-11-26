Wisconsin Dells has been no stranger to success the last four seasons, combining for 80 wins in that span.
The one thing this year’s Chiefs team has that the previous four didn’t, is a well-established core with four starters returning. That coupled with a hungry group ready to make an impact off the bench, and Wisconsin Dells is primed to keep the good times rolling this season.
“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s kind of been rare a little bit that we have this much experience coming back with four starters,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling said. “Expectations are pretty high coming in, but you want those expectations to be high and I think we’re ready to handle it.”
The Chiefs, who finished last season 20-6 overall and reached a second consecutive WIAA Division 3 sectional final before falling to Maple Northwestern 75-68 in overtime, are anchored by four returning senior starters in Brett Hirst, Bryson Funmaker, Riley Eck and Sam Millard.
Hirst was a unanimous first-team All-South Central Conference selection last year after averaging 11.2 points per game, while Funmaker earned second-team honors after chipping in 9.3 points per game. Not to be outdone, Eck was lethal from the outside as he averaged 10.8 points per game and Millard was one of the Chiefs’ top inside-out threats adding 8.8 points per contest.
Rohling believes that the foursome has taken even another step forward with their work over the summer, but it’s not just about their offensive production.
“Defensively is where I think they really shine; they know our system defensively so well,” Rohling said.
“This is their third year, and even before that on the JV, and I just think they understand how hard you have to play and how hard it is to win varsity basketball games. I think they’ll set the tone of what we need to do to win games.”
While they do return four starters, the Chiefs have a pair of voids left by starter Dylan Anchor, who averaged 11.7 points per to earn unanimous first-team honors and sixth man Dylan Musiedlak (4.8 points per game). Not to worry, Rohling said the Chiefs have plenty of players ready and able to step up.
Among the applicants are a group of varsity returnees led by senior Dylan Nevar, who added 5.1 points per game off the bench last season. Seniors Brennen Tofson and Ben Koenig and junior Silas Greendeer also played decent minutes last season, while seniors Jake Hale and Colin Kaiser add depth.
Joining the returnees are a skilled group from last year’s JV team. Within the group that lost just one game last season is senior Jack Steinhaus, who was forced to play JV due to transferring in last season, and juniors Brett Weiss, Jace Knetter and Barrett Witt. Rounding out the Chiefs is sophomore Jacob Rockwell, and Rohling knows the battle for playing time is a major benefit.
“It’s a good problem to have when you have so many quality players and quality kids,” Rohling said.
“Some years you have a talent divide with your starters and the other guys on your team, but this year there isn’t that big of a talent divide. I’d be comfortable putting one of the 15 in a varsity game at any point; I think they’d be able to execute, know their role and do what needs to be done to help us win.”
With so many viable candidates, the Chiefs’ scoring leader could change from night to night, but Rohling said that the group is “just worried about getting wins.” Those victories won’t come easy for the Chiefs however, with a challenging non-conference slate including games against Mineral Point and Black River Falls, as well as the always difficult SCC slate.
Wisconsin Dells captured a second straight league crown last year going 9-1, but Rohling knows the rest of the conference will give the Chiefs their best shot being the league favorite.
“On paper is one thing, but you have to go out every night and prove it on the floor that you’re the best team in the conference,” he said. “Nothing is guaranteed and we’re going to get everyone’s best game, whether it’s at home or on the road.”
Even with expectations sky high as the Chiefs aim to get back to a third straight sectional final, and potentially to state for the first time since 2007, it’s just one game at a time for Rohling.
“Obviously we’d like to get to that point to have another opportunity in a sectional final, but there’s a lot of work to do before we start thinking about that,” he said.
