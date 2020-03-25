PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Funmaker earns Co-Player of the Year honors to lead Wisconsin Dells All-SCC picks

Along with his offensive stats, Funmaker was also a force on defense using his agility to average 3 steals per game. Coupled with his 75 steals, he forced 65 deflections and also snagged 2.8 rebounds per game.

Right alongside Funmaker was Millard, who was a lethal inside-out threat for the Chiefs. The 6-foot-8 forward added 11.4 points per game and shot 45.7% from the field, but also shot 40.4% from behind the arc.

Millard, who grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game, hit double figures a team-high 18 times. He poured in a career-high 31 points in the Dells’ 74-55 win over Columbus on Dec. 3, and also had 23 points in a 65-51 win over Reedsburg on Jan. 21.

Millard, a UW-Platteville commit, was also active around the rim, finishing with a team-high 27 blocks.

Rounding out the first-team honorees is Hirst, who again helped to command the Chiefs on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-3 guard was part of the Chiefs’ three-headed scoring monster alongside Funmaker and Millard, also averaging in the double-figures with 11.1 points per game.

Hirst was also very reliable, shooting 46.7% from the field, while also not being afraid to share the ball. Hirst averaged a team-high 4.6 assists per game and also led the Chiefs on the glass with 5.3 rebounds per game.