PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Low numbers not dampening Westfield's spirits

Gray, a 6-foot guard, added 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game last season, including a career-high 26 in the team’s 86-56 win over Oshkosh Valley Christian. He’ll provide a sound outside scoring threat, but is also able to get to the cup.

Stauffacher (6-foot, forward/guard) adds versatility inside and outside as he looks to improve on his 1.7 points per game last year, while Holly (6-1, forward) has a strong athletic build that should build on 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game from last season.

According to Fritz, defense is where Holly thrives, which is good after the 2019-20 Pioneers surrendered 53.8 points per game. To try to curb that down, Fritz said the group will play a combination of looks that “will give us the best advantage against our opponent through scouting.”

Helping aid in that is a trio of promising newcomers — senior Lucas Thompson, junior Cole Barton and sophomore Kash Kangas — that can help on both sides of the ball. According to Fritz, Thompson (5-11, guard) can beat opponents off the bounce, while Barton (6-foot, forward) can bully defenders in the post and Kangas (5-10, guard) is a smart, capable 3-point threat.

While the team may not be big in numbers and will have to create consistency, Fritz said the tight-knit core won’t back down.