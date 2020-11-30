PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Low numbers not dampening Westfield's spirits

After combining for just 13 wins the previous two years, including a three-win campaign in 2017-18, the Westfield boys basketball team took big strides forward last year.
The Pioneers produced their first above-.500 season since a 13-11 mark in 2016-17, going 14-10 overall and earning a postseason victory for the third time in four years. The challenge facing head coach Lance Fritz this season is stacking that up that success after some significant losses due to graduation.
Even with the substantial departures — the Pioneers must replace three double-digit scorers — Fritz is confident the mix of returning players and promising newcomers can create another winning season.
“This group is a hard-nosed, hardworking group,” said Fritz, who enters his fifth season commanding the Pioneers with a 40-54 career mark. “We have some seniors with a lot of experience, which helps our younger guys.”
Spearheading that senior charge is Weston Hoffa. The 5-foot-10 guard, who Fritz described as a “tough kid who battles contact very well,” was second on the team with 11.5 points per game last season.
Hoffa added 1.5 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game, numbers that could rise this year as Fritz said his passing has improved. Helping to execute the team’s motion look, which averaged 56.3 points per game last season, is the trio of seniors Brady Holl, Trevor Gray and Carter Stauffacher.
Gray, a 6-foot guard, added 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game last season, including a career-high 26 in the team’s 86-56 win over Oshkosh Valley Christian. He’ll provide a sound outside scoring threat, but is also able to get to the cup.
Stauffacher (6-foot, forward/guard) adds versatility inside and outside as he looks to improve on his 1.7 points per game last year, while Holly (6-1, forward) has a strong athletic build that should build on 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game from last season.
According to Fritz, defense is where Holly thrives, which is good after the 2019-20 Pioneers surrendered 53.8 points per game. To try to curb that down, Fritz said the group will play a combination of looks that “will give us the best advantage against our opponent through scouting.”
Helping aid in that is a trio of promising newcomers — senior Lucas Thompson, junior Cole Barton and sophomore Kash Kangas — that can help on both sides of the ball. According to Fritz, Thompson (5-11, guard) can beat opponents off the bounce, while Barton (6-foot, forward) can bully defenders in the post and Kangas (5-10, guard) is a smart, capable 3-point threat.
While the team may not be big in numbers and will have to create consistency, Fritz said the tight-knit core won’t back down.
“Our guys are prepared for any situation,” he said. “We have a group that will not make excuses. We’ll play and compete regardless of the situation. I think our mindset is an advantage and we will do the best we can all season long.”
The Pioneers are also turning that perceived weakness into an advantage given the WIAA’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Fritz said the tighter roster has been easier to manage and the group is going through a symptom checklist every night.
“We are (also) using some digital techniques as well to help alleviate loss of in-person time,” he added.
Fritz is hopeful that leads to success in what should be a tough South Central Conference from top-to-bottom. The Pioneers went 4-6 in conference play to finish a game behind Wautoma in fourth place last season.
With reigning three-time league champion Wisconsin Dells, as well as the rest of the six-team league, going through roster changes, Fritz views the conference title race as wide open.
“Being the smallest team in the league poses challenges but, as I said, we are going to complete as hard as we can each night,” he said.
Fritz is hopeful the team can finish anywhere between second and fourth place. The Pioneers haven’t finished better than third place since the 2013-14 season, when they tied with Adams-Friendship for second behind champion Nekoosa.
Westfield will be put to the test early on, opening the season with back-to-back league tilts. The Pioneers head to Nekoosa on Dec. 4 before travelling to Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 8.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
