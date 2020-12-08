PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston looking to reload after key graduation losses

Replacing a big senior class is always a challenge for any coach.
However, when that group includes two-time South Central Conference Player of the Year Cade Hall, that task becomes even more difficult. Good thing Mauston boys basketball coach Gil Saylor knows a team’s success isn’t dependent on just one player.
Despite the significant losses, which also include second-team all-league pick Gage Kobylski, Saylor is encouraged that the Golden Eagles can fly towards the top of the SCC again this winter — even if group didn’t get nearly as much time as they normally would in the offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be honest, in most years, I guess I wouldn’t be as worried because you’d have a summer of prep with kids, and regardless of if they’re new or old, you get a chance to work together,” Saylor said.
“There’s a lot of challenges getting new people in new places, with new language; stuff they haven’t heard and playing at a speed they haven’t seen before. We have a lot of things to learn really, really quickly, but I’m encouraged by the effort I’ve seen in practice, with the kids working to be better.”
Despite the encouragement, it can’t be understated the loss of Hall, who averaged a league-best 24.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season. Hall, along with Kobylski (13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds) and the rest of the 10-man senior class, helped the Golden Eagles finished 16-8 overall and reached the WIAA Division 3 regional final where they fell to Altoona, 68-44.
The 2020-21 campaign will mark the first-time Saylor, in his eight-year tenure as head coach, hasn’t had a Hall on the team; however, the cupboard isn’t fully barren. Mauston returns four players from last year’s group that finished runners-up to Wisconsin Dells in the SCC at 82, led by junior Adon Saylor.
The 5-11 guard garnered second-team honors last year, as one of only two underclassmen on the all-SCC team, after averaging 9.2 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. That well-rounded play, coupled with his experience, will make Adon Saylor the main cog in the Golden Eagles attack.
“Having him know this, and what this feels like, is so important,” Gil Saylor said. “Him being a calming piece, to realize when the ball gets in his hands things will slow down, you just do your job and he’ll take care of his. I think there’s more in there to give, and he’s excited about that chance too.”
Mauston, which averaged 59.3 points per game, will also rely on seniors Kraig Armstrong and Braden Benzine. Benzine, a 6-2 forward, averaged 2.8 points and 2 rebounds last season, while Amstrong (5-9 guard) added 2.6 points and a board per game.
While the pair saw spot minutes last season, Gil Saylor believes the duo’s time spent practicing day in and day out against Hall and others will be crucial as they step into larger roles.
“Granted they didn’t play a ton of minutes, but they were there practicing against and with Cade, so there’s a really good culture of people knowing what it should look like,” he said.
“Braden’s a long, athletic kid and just a fierce competitor; he plays really, really hard. He and Kraig, with his level of energy on top of his athleticism, that’s what you lean on.”
The Golden Eagles also return senior Dawson Dearth, but after that the rest of the team is new from a year ago. Mauston adds nine first-time varsity players in to its fold, including senior Ian Flint, juniors Spenser Lehman, Joe Hammer, Nathan Field, Jerik Goers and Noah Kratochvil, as well as three underclassmen.
Even with so many new faces, Saylor has kept the team’s mentality of “being the best version of you, for us,” the same. Adding to that is a competitive culture, with seven members of the Golden Eagles’ SCC championship football team on the roster.
“So when we talk about ‘I need you to do this,’ and I’m hard on them early … they know what the goal is,” Saylor said. “They’re competitors who have played a lot of basketball; they’ve competed, they just have never been together and at this level.”
That inexperience will create a steep learning curve as players get thrown into the fire. One of the biggest challenges for Saylor will be convincing that group to play through mistakes.
“It’s how fast can you play through the learning curve, and it’s not about how you handle the good but how you handle the bad that really shows how you handle playing varsity basketball,” he said.
Those mistakes could come regularly in the Golden Eagles’ motion-oriented offense, which relies so heavily on lightning fast decisions. Repetitions will help alleviate that, and Saylor said he’s been encouraged by what he’s seen so far.
Also helping bend the curve is high basketball IQ staff, which features former SCC Players of the Year Joel Heesch and Tarren Hall, as well as former all-SCC pick Kyle Voss. Heesch played at NCAA Div. III Carroll University, while Hall is a current members of the Pioneers men’s program and with the team temporarily.
The group’s in-depth knowledge is helping make the current Golden Eagles understanding of the offense easier. Defensively, Mauston plans to use both man-to-man and zone schemes after allowing 53.5 PPG last year, as well as a press look.
“I think we can defend in the full court really well and defend teams really well, create some pressure, and we want to be able to do those things because I don’t think we’re going to be able to rebound the ball very well,” Saylor said, noting the Golden Eagles don’t have a player listed above 6-2.
While the success is yet to be determined, Saylor said the group is just thankful to be playing, and is rolling with the punches of the new safety guidelines. The Golden Eagles will have plenty more blows to deal with in what should be a rugged South Central Conference.
Like Mauston, three-time league champ Wisconsin Dells lost 10 seniors, which should open the door for everyone to have a shot at the league title.
“I think this is the first time we’re going to go back to two losses may get you this thing, if everyone plays a full schedule,” Saylor said. “We’re going to have to fight and claw, and I think every game will be amplified.”
Golden Eagles grind out Green Devils
Mauston’s push for its first league title since 2015-16 got off to a good start last Friday as the Golden Eagles opened the season with a 55-38 win over title favorites Adams-Friendship.
Adon Saylor scored a game-high 13 points and Brenzine chipped in 12 as Mauston took command in the first half, leading 25-12 at the break. The Golden Eagles made the most of the 13-point cushion as they held off the Green Devils, who were led by Caleb Hamilton’s 10 points, down the stretch.
Along with Saylor and Benzine, Lehman had 11 points and Armstrong added nine.
MAUSTON 55, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 38
Adams-Friendship;12;26;—;38
Mauston;25;30;—;55
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP (fg ft-fta pts) — Z. Klaus 2 1-5 5, C. Klaus 0 2-2 2, Holloway 2 1-4 5, D. Pollex 0 0-3 0, Quinnell 1 1-2 4, W. Pollex 0 0-1 0, Hamilton3 4-5 10, Jossart 1 0-1 2, Cook 2 3-4 8, Livingston 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 12-27 38.
MAUSTON — Saylor 4 4-5 13, Lehman 3 3-4 11, Massey 2 0-0 5, Armstrong 4 0-0 9, Benzine 4 4-6 12, Goers 1 0-0 2, Hayes 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 12-17 55.
3-point goals: AF 2 (Quinnell 1, Cook 1), M 5 (Lehman 2, Saylor 1, Massey 1, Armstrong 1). Total fouls: AF 19, M 23.
