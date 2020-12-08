PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston looking to reload after key graduation losses

“It’s how fast can you play through the learning curve, and it’s not about how you handle the good but how you handle the bad that really shows how you handle playing varsity basketball,” he said.

Those mistakes could come regularly in the Golden Eagles’ motion-oriented offense, which relies so heavily on lightning fast decisions. Repetitions will help alleviate that, and Saylor said he’s been encouraged by what he’s seen so far.

Also helping bend the curve is high basketball IQ staff, which features former SCC Players of the Year Joel Heesch and Tarren Hall, as well as former all-SCC pick Kyle Voss. Heesch played at NCAA Div. III Carroll University, while Hall is a current members of the Pioneers men’s program and with the team temporarily.

The group’s in-depth knowledge is helping make the current Golden Eagles understanding of the offense easier. Defensively, Mauston plans to use both man-to-man and zone schemes after allowing 53.5 PPG last year, as well as a press look.

“I think we can defend in the full court really well and defend teams really well, create some pressure, and we want to be able to do those things because I don’t think we’re going to be able to rebound the ball very well,” Saylor said, noting the Golden Eagles don’t have a player listed above 6-2.