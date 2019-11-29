The usually high-scoring Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team found itself sputtering most of Friday afternoon’s season-opener against Holmen.
When the Chiefs needed to get in gear, senior Sam Millard rose to the occasion as he helped lift them to a 49-46 win over the Vikings in the opening game of the JustAgame Holiday Classic in Wisconsin Dells. Millard scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the second half as the Chiefs overcame a 10-point second half deficit.
“It was a pretty big win for us. We didn’t know much about them going into it, but knowing they’re a big school in a big conference, they were going to be really physical,” Millard said. “To start off the game, we started a little slow, but I’m proud of my guys for being tough, battling and coming out victorious.”
The Chiefs, who will play Hortonville in the tournament championship game following the Polar Bears’ 69-57 win over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, slowly began to heat up as the second half wore on. Holmen led by as many as 10 and ultimately took a 37-28 lead with 10 minutes, 25 seconds left to play before Wisconsin Dells began to reel the Vikings back in.
Sophomore Jacob Rockwell connected on a pair of free throws before Millard finished off a three-point play before canning a 3-pointer from the wing to make it 37-36 with 9 minutes remaining. The Chiefs later took the lead at 40-39 on a runner from senior Dylan Nevar but the advantage was brief as Holmen stretched its lead back to 43-40 with 5:30 to go after a pair of free throws and a layup from senior Ben Olson.
After Millard and Holmen senior Landon Pederson traded buckets, the Vikings took a 45-42 lead with 4:35 left, but the Chiefs put them on ice from there. A layup by Wisconsin Dells senior Bryson Funmaker off a deflection from Rockwell cut the lead to 45-44 before Millard gave the Chiefs the lead for good with another triple off a Holmen turnover for a 47-45 advantage with 2:35 to go.
“That was really big because we had played behind the whole time,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling said. “You have to expend so much energy defensively when you’re down to try to get it close and bring it back, so I think when you can make a shot and it puts you ahead, you can feel the confidence rise in everybody.”
“They really tested us with that lead,” Millard added. “We didn’t know what to do at first, but we kept battling to our strengths and stumped them.”
Millard, who had 13 of his points in the second half, added a tip-in to make it 49-45 before when Olson, who had a team-high 15 points, split a pair of free throws with 1:38 to play to make it a one possession game. The Chiefs never surrendered the lead though as it thwarted the Vikings’ late push, including forcing a jump ball and a then a steal off an in-bounds pass by Millard to seal the victory.
Rohling admitted the Chiefs thought about fouling with the three-point lead, but opted not to due to the team’s struggles on the defensive glass.
You have free articles remaining.
“We were just worried we couldn’t get a rebound on a free throw,” he said. “They hadn’t hit many shots against us all game, and we played really good defense down the stretch and that kept us in the game.”
The Chiefs’ defense helped keep the Vikings from pulling away while the Wisconsin Dells offense struggled. The teams tied at 11 just past the midway point of the first half before Holmen went on a 10-0 run for a 21-11 lead with just over 3 minutes remaining until the break.
Wisconsin Dells battled back though, closing the half on a 10-2 run, including five points from senior Bryson Funmaker, who scored 15, to pull within 23-21 at halftime. Sophomore Jacob Rockwell added three of his seven points during the spurt and provided a needed spark off the bench for the Chiefs, who dealt with foul trouble all day.
“I think our offense was pretty stagnant most of the game, and a lot of credit goes to Holmen; I thought they played great defense,” Rohling said. “The game was won just because of grit and toughness on defense.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 49, HOLMEN 46
Holmen;23;23;—;46
Wisconsin Dells;21;28;—;48
HOLMEN (fg ftm-fta pts) — Olson 4 7-14 15, Weber 3 2-4 8, Matl 3 0-0 6, Hammond 1 3-5 5, Pederson 2 0-1 4, Troyaner 1 0-0 3, Hemker 1 1-1 3, Wall 1 0-1 2. Totals 16 13-26 46.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Millard 6 3-5 17, Funmaker 5 3-3 15, Rockwell 2 3-4 7, Eck 1 4-5 6, Hirst 1 0-0 2, Nevar 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13-17 49.
3-point goals: Hol 1 (Troyaner 1), WD 4 (Millard 2, Funmaker 2). Total fouls: Hol 19, WD 20. Fouled out: WD (Hirst).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)