PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: New Wisconsin Dells regime hoping to keep hold over SCC

“I have a ton of respect that they stuck it out, to wait to have an opportunity to play their senior year,” he said. “I’m really proud of them, their personal character and character as a group, and I hope they get rewarded for all the hard work and things they’ve done.”

The bulk of those rewards should come because of the team’s defensive drive. The Chiefs offense averaged 64.7 points per game last year, and a majority of those buckets came from the team’s rabid defense. Rohling doesn’t expect things to change much this year, despite featuring less height and speed.

“I think we have to hang our hat on the defensive end again, and like I told the kids, ‘Offense comes and goes. You can be hot one night and cold the next, so we have to rely on our defense,’” he said.

“Our defense has to be steady and something we can count on every night, game in and game out, and I think they’ve bought into that. I think we’re going to play as hard as we did last year, and when you play hard, good things happen.”

That continued effort will be paramount as the Chiefs look to keep grasp of the South Central Conference. Wisconsin Dells has been nearly untouchable during his current three-peat, losing just once in league play over the last three years.