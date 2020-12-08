PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: New Wisconsin Dells regime hoping to keep hold over SCC

There haven’t been many question marks surrounding the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team.
A deep core of skilled returning players has led the Chiefs to three consecutive South Central Conference titles, compiling a 29-1 mark in league play in that time. That’s what makes the 2020-21 campaign so different as the Chiefs head into the new season with lots of unknowns following the graduation of a 10-man senior class that helped lead the program to three straight sectional final appearances.
While daunting, Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling hasn’t balked at the predicament.
“It’s been exciting this year, kind of trying to put the pieces to the puzzle together,” said Rohling, who is entering his 15th season at the Chiefs’ helm.
“The last couple years going into the season we pretty much knew what we had, but this year has been fun experimenting, putting different kids at different spots and playing different roles on the team. It’s kind of new for everybody; new for the staff and new for the kids, trying to get everyone to jell and mesh together as a team.”
Like the rest of the state, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chiefs were thoroughly limited in their time together over the summer. That lack of playing time is all the more compounded given the team’s significant graduation losses from last year’s team that went 24-1 overall, including a 69-42 romp over Altoona in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal.
Among the casualties in the 10-man class are all five starters, including four all-league selections led by Co-SCC Player of the Year Bryson Funmaker. Funmaker, who averaged 11.5 points, 2. 9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, was joined by fellow first-team picks Sam Millard (11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds) and Brett Hirst (11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists), as well as second-team pick Riley Eck (7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds).
Add in the loss of fellow starter Dylan Nevar (7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds) and the Chiefs have plenty of production to make up for. Despite losing 84.5 percent of the team’s scoring Rohling is confident the returning group is up to the task.
“I think there’s just a lot of opportunities for kids to show what they have, and I think we have some kids that can step up and are ready for that bigger role,” he said. “I think they’re really buying into to playing hard and playing how we need them to play, to win games. It’s been refreshing and I just hope we continue to get an opportunity to play.”
Helping to lead that resurgence will be Jacob Rockwell. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged just 4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game last season off the bench, but was a regular in the Chiefs rotation and a key piece defensively.
That role will grow exponentially this year as he assumes the main ball handler role.
“We’re going to have to really lean on him to get us in the offense and he’s a good defender, very athletic kid; he can get to the rim and he’s going to be in there a lot,” Rohling said. “He’s going to kind of run the show for us. He’s a strong kid, a smart kid and I think he’s ready for that role.”
Rockwell wasn’t alone in cultivating experience last season as the Dells also returns four seniors from last year’s team in Barrett Witt, Brett Weiss, Jace Knetter and Silas Greendeer. The group saw spot minutes over the course of last season, but greatly benefitted on a daily basis in practice.
“They were kind of understanding how you need to practice and the intensity level that practice needs to be at,” Rohling said. “They’ve done a great job this year showing that leadership at practice and kind of getting the younger guys going, trying to understand how hard we need to play.”
They’ll be joined by eight varsity newcomers in seniors Matt Hoving, Jaren Deering, Vance Beckwith and Isaiah Zingg, as well as juniors Will Michalsky, Brooks Slack, Johnny Hoving and Logan Kaiser. The group helped continued the Chiefs JV program’s run of success, and while there’s a stark contrast in paces of play, Rohling is confident the team is ready for the jump.
Rohling said the group is all going to get their opportunities to prove their worth, a long time coming for most in the senior class and something that the veteran head coach commended.
“I have a ton of respect that they stuck it out, to wait to have an opportunity to play their senior year,” he said. “I’m really proud of them, their personal character and character as a group, and I hope they get rewarded for all the hard work and things they’ve done.”
The bulk of those rewards should come because of the team’s defensive drive. The Chiefs offense averaged 64.7 points per game last year, and a majority of those buckets came from the team’s rabid defense. Rohling doesn’t expect things to change much this year, despite featuring less height and speed.
“I think we have to hang our hat on the defensive end again, and like I told the kids, ‘Offense comes and goes. You can be hot one night and cold the next, so we have to rely on our defense,’” he said.
“Our defense has to be steady and something we can count on every night, game in and game out, and I think they’ve bought into that. I think we’re going to play as hard as we did last year, and when you play hard, good things happen.”
That continued effort will be paramount as the Chiefs look to keep grasp of the South Central Conference. Wisconsin Dells has been nearly untouchable during his current three-peat, losing just once in league play over the last three years.
However, with so many unknowns, this year’s title race looks more heated than ever. Despite their seat on top hotter than ever, Rohling believes that helps fuel the Chiefs’ fire.
“I think it makes them hungrier that they want to show what they can do, and keep that tradition going. We talk about it and I think we have a big target on our back,” he said. “As long as we compete and just go in with the mindset that we’re going to play hard; we might not win as many games as past years, but I guarantee our kids are going to play with that passion that I know they can.”
Chiefs avoid Hornets’ sting
Wisconsin Dells’ title defense got off to a successful, albeit nail-biting start, as the Chiefs edged out a 66-63 win over Wautoma in a league opener last Friday at Wautoma High School.
Rockwell led the way for the Dells with team-high 17 points, including a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line. That work from the charity stripe proved pivotal as the Chiefs went 21-of-28 from the line to just 12-of-17 for the Hornets.
Things were neck-and-neck in the first half as Wisconsin Dells took a slim 35-32 lead into halftime. The back-and-forth affair carried into the second half as the small margin kept the Chiefs in front. Knetter added 16 points, including four of the Chiefs’ nine 3-pointers, while Witt added 15 for the Dells.
Gabe Ascher and Logan Johnson had 22 and 15 points, respectively, for the Hornets, including three 3s apiece, before both fouled out.
Things don’t get any easier for the Dells who welcome Cuba City, ranked No. 1 in Div. 4 in the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook preseason rankings, on Saturday. The Cubans, who finished 25-0 last season before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rest of the WIAA postseason, are led by senior Brayden Dailey, UW-Green Bay commit who averaged 23.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last season.
WISCONSIN DELLS 66, WAUTOMA 63
Wisconsin Dells;35;31;—;66
Wautoma;32;31;—;63
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — M. Hoving 1 0-0 2, Knetter 5 2-4 16, Michalsky 2 3-4 8, Slack 0 0-2 0, Rockwell 3 11-11 17, Witt 4 5-7 15, Weiss 3 0-0 8. Totals 18 21-28 66
WAUTOMA — Krueger 2 1-1 6, Weiss 2 0-0 6, Salm 0 2-3 2, Ca. Koats 2 0-0 5, J. Ascher 1 4-5 7, Johnson 5 2-4 15, G. Ascher 8 3-4 22. Totals 20 12-17 63.
3-point goals: WD 9 (Knetter 4, Witt 2, Weiss 2, Michalsky 1), Wau 11 (Johnson 3, G. Ascher 3, Weiss 2, Kruger 1, Ca. Koats 1, J. Ascher 1). Total fouls: WD 17, Wau 25. Fouled out: Wau (Johnson, G. Ascher).
