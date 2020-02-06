PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield battles but can't erase halftime hole against Wisconsin Dells, 64-46

WISCONSIN DELLS — In its first meeting against Wisconsin Dells this season, the Westfield boys basketball team put up little resistance in a 37-point defeat.
While the Pioneers gave a more spirited effort Thursday night, including a team-high 15 points from junior Weston Hoff on five 3-pointers, they suffered the same outcome in a 64-46 loss to the Chiefs in a South Central Conference game.
“Give them a lot of credit, they’re a very good team that could be playing at the Kohl Center, so they’re going to counter a lot of things people throw at them,” Westfield coach Lance Fritz said of the Chiefs. “But I was really happy with my guys; we weathered a lot of runs, some plays that didn’t go our way and we fought back.”
“We hit some big shots and we played them way tougher than the first time, and that’s what we wanted to see.”
Those big shots didn’t materialize for Westfield (10-6, 3-4 South Central) late in the first half, just when it had created some momentum. After falling behind 23-10 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the opening half after a layup by Wisconsin Dells senior Bryson Funmaker, who had a game-high 18 points, the Pioneers rattled off an 8-2 spurt.
Senior Josh Koloske got things started with a layup before senior Derek Drew sandwiched layups around a mid-range jumper by Wisconsin Dells junior Brett Weiss to pull Westfield within 25-16. Following a stagnant stretch by both teams, junior Carter Stauffacher got the Pioneers within 25-18 with a layup with 4:15 left in the half.
The final four-plus minutes of the half belonged to Wisconsin Dells (16-1, 6-0), as the Chiefs closed the half on a 10-0 run. Wisconsin Dells eniors Riley Eck and Ben Koenig each canned 3-pointers during the stretch while senior Dylan Nevar added the other four points, including a putback with 45 seconds left for a 35-18 halftime lead.
The Pioneers didn’t help their cause going 0-for-5 from the free throw line in the first half while committing eight turnovers and missing on its last six possessions of the half.
“That run certainly hurt us going into halftime and we were scoreless for too long. If we were able to hit shots there, I think we come out way better,” Fritz said. “All of those possessions add up. If it cuts that deficit down going into halftime, we might be thinking a little different and then coming out we have a little more confidence.”
The Pioneers were able to get their feet under them early in the second half, pulling within 35-23 early in the second half on a Hoffa triple and a layup by junior Brady Holly. The Chiefs countered right back though, as senior Sam Millard, who scored 17 points, canned a 3-pointer to spark a 13-5 run for a 48-28 lead with 11:35 remaining.
Westfield fought to regain some of its momentum and pulled within 50-32 after Koloske split a pair of free throws and Hoffa buried a straight-on 3-pointer with 9:45 left, but the Chiefs shut the door. Wisconsin Dells again countered the Pioneers’ push with a 12-0 run for a 62-32 lead.
Hoffa ended the drought with another 3 at 5:30 and sparked a 14-2 run to close the game for the Pioneers, but the damage had been done. The 5-foot-10 point guard was the lone Westfield scorer in double-figures, with Koloske adding seven and Drew and junior Trevor Gray each chipping in six.
With as much experience as the Chiefs have, Fritz wasn’t surprised at the success Wisconsin Dells’ defense had in disrupting the Pioneers. Even with the lopsided loss, Fritz applauded his group’s effort, especially down the stretch.
“We didn’t lay down for them; we fought and fought and fought, and that’s what I really want out of our guys right now. We’re going to get ready for March, that’s our plan,” he said.
“We have some games that are pretty tough ahead of us, so if we can roll a few of them out, I’ll be happy with where we’re at. It’s all about momentum going into March.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 64, WESTFIELD 46
Westfield 18 28 — 46
Wisconsin Dells 35 29 — 64
WESTFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Thompson 2 0-0 6, Holly 2 0-0 4, Gray 2 0-0 6, Drew 3 0-2 6, Stauffacher 1 0-0 2, Koloske 3 1-5 7, Hoffa 5 0-0 15. Totals 18 1-7 46.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Steinhaus 2 0-0 4, Koenig 1 0-0 3, Hirst 1 0-0 2, Millard 7 0-0 17, Funmaker 7 0-0 18, Eck 1 0-0 3, Rockwell 1 0-0 2, Weiss 2 0-0 5, Nevar 5 0-0 10. Totals 27 0-0 64.
3-point goals: We 9 (Hoffa 5, Gray 2, Thompson 2), WD 10 (Funmaker 4, Millard 3, Koenig 1, Eck 1, Weiss 1). Total fouls: We 7, WD 13.
