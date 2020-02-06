PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield battles but can't erase halftime hole against Wisconsin Dells, 64-46

The final four-plus minutes of the half belonged to Wisconsin Dells (16-1, 6-0), as the Chiefs closed the half on a 10-0 run. Wisconsin Dells eniors Riley Eck and Ben Koenig each canned 3-pointers during the stretch while senior Dylan Nevar added the other four points, including a putback with 45 seconds left for a 35-18 halftime lead.

The Pioneers didn’t help their cause going 0-for-5 from the free throw line in the first half while committing eight turnovers and missing on its last six possessions of the half.

“That run certainly hurt us going into halftime and we were scoreless for too long. If we were able to hit shots there, I think we come out way better,” Fritz said. “All of those possessions add up. If it cuts that deficit down going into halftime, we might be thinking a little different and then coming out we have a little more confidence.”

The Pioneers were able to get their feet under them early in the second half, pulling within 35-23 early in the second half on a Hoffa triple and a layup by junior Brady Holly. The Chiefs countered right back though, as senior Sam Millard, who scored 17 points, canned a 3-pointer to spark a 13-5 run for a 48-28 lead with 11:35 remaining.

