PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield comes close but can't reel in Wisconsin Dells, 56-45

WISCONSIN DELLS — Since its last win over Wisconsin Dells in 2016, it’s been tough sledding against the Chiefs for the Westfield boys basketball team.
The Pioneers had lost eight straight to the Chiefs entering Tuesday night’s South Central Conference clash. None of the games were decided by less than 15 points. While Westfield was able to break that streak, it couldn’t fully get off the schneid against Wisconsin Dells suffering a 56-45 loss on Jack B. Olson Court at Wisconsin Dells High School.
Senior Weston Hoffa scored a team-high 17 points and senior Trevor Gray added 11, but it wasn’t enough as the Pioneers lost for the ninth straight time. Despite the loss, Westfield coach Lance Fritz lauded his team’s effort against the three-time reigning SCC champions.
“I don’t enjoy playing them but I have a tremendous amount of respect for them and what they’ve built,” Fritz said of the Chiefs. “Hats off to those guys, but I’m really proud of our guys.
“One thing we talked about in the locker room was that for 36 minutes, we played really, really hard all the way to the buzzer. We’ve tried to hang our hat on that mentality, but now it’s taking the next step; taking care of the basketball, staying aggressive on offense. It’s those little things that the Dells does very well, but now we need to take the next step to do.”
That doesn’t mean those small steps didn’t nearly come together for the Pioneers (2-1, 1-1 South Central)
After trailing by as many as 15 at 39-24 with 9 minutes, 35 seconds left after a floater from Wisconsin Dells junior Jacob Rockwell, the Pioneers started to heat up. Westfield rattled off a 14-0 run to claw all the way back to within 1 with 5:40 to go after Hoffa buried a 23-foot 3-pointer to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 39-38.
Wisconsin Dells senior Barrett Witt, who had 14 points, immediately answered with a cold-blooded 3-pointer from the left corner to put the Chiefs’ lead back to 42-38 with 5:15 to go. The Pioneers hung around as junior Cole Barton got a putback to fall with 4 minutes left to inch within 42-40, but Westfield never got closer.
The Chiefs (5-0, 2-0) responded again immediately with a Rockwell jumper to spark a 7-0 spurt and put the Dells in front for good. A Hoffa baseline jumper kept the Pioneers at 49-42 with 1:20 to go, but Wisconsin Dells was able to salt things away at the line.
“It was big; it was a big shot they hit and I thought if we could have gotten a stop there that might have even changed the dynamics of the game a little bit,” Fritz said of Witt’s 3-pointer. “Any time you trade buckets with somebody when you’re down isn’t really what you want to have, and I think we got a little tired at the end too.”
“Especially that corner 3 from Barrett was really big, when we really needed it,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling added.
The Pioneers didn’t so much show fatigue as much as passivity in the opening stages of the first half as Wisconsin Dells opened the game on an 11-0 run over the first seven minutes, holding the Pioneers to just two field goal attempts.
Westfield ultimately started to find its stroke, pulling within 13-7 on a Gray jumper with 5 minutes to go. The Chiefs responded with a 7-3 spurt to seize a 20-10 lead with 3:12 to go but again Westfield answered.
The Pioneers closed the half on a 9-4 run, capped off by a Brady Holly putback at the horn to head into halftime trailing 24-19.
“We just turned it over too many times towards the end there,” Rohling said of the poor close, noting the troubles the Pioneers’ 2-3 zone gave the Chiefs. “It’s just one of those games where we haven’t worked a whole lot against the zone defense, but now we’ve got it under our belts and we’ll be better next time.”
Senior Jace Knetter led all scorers with 16 points while Witt (14) and Rockwell (10) also hit double-figures for the Chiefs. Barton chipped in nine for Westfield, which didn’t have another scorer over four.
Even in defeat, Fritz views the loss as a good confidence booster heading into next Monday’s league tilt with Mauston. Rohling shared those sentiments about the still inexperienced Chiefs.
“They made us earn everything, but it’s good to play in games like that,” he said. “I think that’s how the conference is going to be this year; a lot of close games that come down to the wire.
“I think the more game time this group gets, the better we’ll be.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 56, WESTFIELD 45</&hspag4>
Westfield 19 26 — 45
Wisconsin Dells 24 32 — 56
WESTFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Holly 2 0-2 4, Gray 4 0-1 11, Kangas 1 0-0 2, Stauffacher 1 0-0 2, Hoffa 5 4-5 17, Barton 3 3-4 9. Totals 16 7-12 45.
WISCONSIN DELLS — M. Hoving 3 0-0 6, Knetter 4 4-5 16, Slack 0 1-2 1, Rockwell 2 6-10 10, Witt 5 2-4 14, Weiss 1 3-4 6, Nevar 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 18-27 56.
3-point goals: We 6 (Gray 3, Hoffa 3), WD 6 (Knetter 3, Witt 2, Weiss 1). Total fouls: We 18, WD 16. Fouled out: We (Gray, Hoffa), WD (Weiss).
