PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield comes close but can't reel in Wisconsin Dells, 56-45

That doesn’t mean those small steps didn’t nearly come together for the Pioneers (2-1, 1-1 South Central)

After trailing by as many as 15 at 39-24 with 9 minutes, 35 seconds left after a floater from Wisconsin Dells junior Jacob Rockwell, the Pioneers started to heat up. Westfield rattled off a 14-0 run to claw all the way back to within 1 with 5:40 to go after Hoffa buried a 23-foot 3-pointer to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 39-38.

Wisconsin Dells senior Barrett Witt, who had 14 points, immediately answered with a cold-blooded 3-pointer from the left corner to put the Chiefs’ lead back to 42-38 with 5:15 to go. The Pioneers hung around as junior Cole Barton got a putback to fall with 4 minutes left to inch within 42-40, but Westfield never got closer.

The Chiefs (5-0, 2-0) responded again immediately with a Rockwell jumper to spark a 7-0 spurt and put the Dells in front for good. A Hoffa baseline jumper kept the Pioneers at 49-42 with 1:20 to go, but Wisconsin Dells was able to salt things away at the line.