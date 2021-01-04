PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield works past Mauston to snap 13-game losing skid

Following two missed free throws by Westfield senior Weston Hoffa, Hayes sank a pair at the line with 1:47 to go to cut the deficit to 38-45. After a Pioneers timeout, Hoffa atoned for the mistake, draining two foul shots with 1:26 left to push the lead back to five and the Golden Eagles never got closer.

Mauston (3-6, 2-1) had a chance though on the other end as the loose ball went off Hoffa following a Golden Eagles miss. However, Hayes was assessed a technical foul afterwards and Hoffa proceeded to split the shots at the charity stripe.

The error gave the Pioneers the ball back though and Hoffa again made up for the miscue, getting a layup to fall with 46.2 seconds to go to create enough space for the Pioneers to hold on.

“He’s been a two-year starter, but a three-year varsity player, playing huge minutes and I think he’s learned a lot from lessons in the past,” Fritz said of Hoffa, who finished with nine points. “Those free throws were huge and they were clutch, because he knew he wasn’t having his best offensive game, but he found another way to be effective.”

“We had a couple mistakes late, mainly because they’re just trying so hard and couldn’t get themselves out of the moment,” Mauston coach Gil Saylor added.