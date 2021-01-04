PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield works past Mauston to snap 13-game losing skid

WESTFIELD — Losses that feel like they could have been wins are hard to swallow for any team, but they can help create a hunger.
Following a close loss to Wisconsin Dells and riding a 13-game losing streak against Mauston, the Westfield boys basketball team entered Monday’s match-up with the Golden Eagles with quite an appetite.
The Pioneers filled their plates and chowed down against the Golden Eagles, holding on for a 55-48 win in a South Central Conference game at Westfield High School. Senior Carter Stauffacher scored a career-high 15 points to help the Pioneers ring in the New Year with full bellies.
“I think it left us hungry and left something on the table; we knew we had a shot at that game, and tonight it was redemption,” Westfield coach Lance Fritz said of last Tuesday’s 11-point loss to the Chiefs.
“Really, we haven’t had success against Mauston in a long time, so I know the boys really wanted this one. They wanted to prove that we’re for real that we belong and those senior guys have been around a while. This is a huge win for them and just a huge program win.”
The win was very much up in the air late as the Pioneers (3-1, 2-1 South Central) couldn’t pin down the Golden Eagles. After leading by as many as nine in the second half, the Westfield lead shrunk down to five with 48-43 with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left to play on a second chance layup by Mauston sophomore Keith Hayes.
Following two missed free throws by Westfield senior Weston Hoffa, Hayes sank a pair at the line with 1:47 to go to cut the deficit to 38-45. After a Pioneers timeout, Hoffa atoned for the mistake, draining two foul shots with 1:26 left to push the lead back to five and the Golden Eagles never got closer.
Mauston (3-6, 2-1) had a chance though on the other end as the loose ball went off Hoffa following a Golden Eagles miss. However, Hayes was assessed a technical foul afterwards and Hoffa proceeded to split the shots at the charity stripe.
The error gave the Pioneers the ball back though and Hoffa again made up for the miscue, getting a layup to fall with 46.2 seconds to go to create enough space for the Pioneers to hold on.
“He’s been a two-year starter, but a three-year varsity player, playing huge minutes and I think he’s learned a lot from lessons in the past,” Fritz said of Hoffa, who finished with nine points. “Those free throws were huge and they were clutch, because he knew he wasn’t having his best offensive game, but he found another way to be effective.”
“We had a couple mistakes late, mainly because they’re just trying so hard and couldn’t get themselves out of the moment,” Mauston coach Gil Saylor added.
The moment wasn’t too big for the Golden Eagles early in the second half after Westfield created some space. After leading 29-24 at the break, the Pioneers opened the second half on a 6-2 run to take a 35-26 lead with 14:20 to go after a layup by sophomore Kash Kangas off a steal from senior Brady Holly.
The Golden Eagles started to take off from there however, going on a 10-2 run of their own over the next 3-plus minutes. Junior Spenser Lehman and freshman Brock Massey each canned 3-pointers while junior Noah Kratochvil bookended the run with putbacks to claw within 37-36 with 11:07 to go.
Kratochvil had a chance to knot the game at 37 but couldn’t finish off the old fashioned 3-point play and Westfield responded with a 5-0 spurt capped off by a Holly layup to retake a six-point lead.
“That’s the thing. Lance has got a group of guys who, for the most part, played a lot last year and they understand how situational those runs in basketball play,” Saylor said. “We thrive on the highs and we dive on the lows right now, and how to even those lows out that’s the thing we’re really learning right now.”
Fritz added: “Metaphorically I think it was just about taking a deep breath and just re-centering ourselves. We were doing well early getting the ball inside, and then we had to do that again and kind of re-program.”
Kangas added eight points for the Pioneers, while Lehman led the Golden Eagles with a game-high 19 points, including five of Mauston’s seven 3-pointers. After missing nearly all of last season due to a broken collar bone and sprained ankle, Saylor has enjoyed watching Lehman maturate.
While he had hopes the Golden Eagles could snap their current losing skid, Saylor is confident the team, which only features three seniors, is starting to turn the corner.
“We’re trying to build and grow something the right way here right now, and learning how to compete is really important. I think we’ve grasped most of it, now we just have to learn how to bring it for the whole game,” he said.
As for the Pioneers, Fritz lauded his group’s ability to forge ahead despite having its own ups-and-downs against Mauston.
“I don’t even feel we played great defensively at times; I thought we gave up some open shots and offensively we didn’t have our key guys going, but guys stepped up and that’s huge,” he added.
WESTFIELD 55, MAUSTON 48</&hspag4>
Mauston 24 24 — 48
Westfield 29 26 — 55
MAUSTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Lehman 6 2-3 19, Massey 2 0-1 6, Kratochvil 2 0-2 4, Armstrong 0 2-2 2, Benzine 2 2-4 6, Goers 3 0-3 6, Hayes 1 3-4 5. Totals 16 9-19 48.
WESTFIELD — Thompson 2 0-0 5, Holly 2 2-6 6, Gray 2 0-0 6, Kangas 2 4-4 8, Stauffacher 7 1-2 15, Hoffa 2 5-9 9, Barton 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 12-21 55.
3-point goals: M 7 (Lehman 5, Massey 2), W 3 (Gray 2, Thompson 1). Total fouls: M 22, W 16. Technical fouls: M 1. Fouled out: W (Gray).
