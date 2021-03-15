PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield's Hoffa, Holly close out careers with All-SCC picks

Weston Hoffa and Brady Holly have been regular figures in the Westfield boys basketball team line-up since they were sophomores.
One thing had eluded the seniors until this season however, earning All-South Central Conference recognition. The guard duo snapped that recently as both garnered all-league selections to close out their careers on a high note.
Hoffa earned unanimous first-team honors while Holly was a second-team pick, with the former as part of an entirely unanimous first-team. Wisconsin Dells senior Barrett Witt was named the league’s Player of the Year and was joined by teammate, junior Jacob Rockwell, as well as Mauston junior Adon Saylor and Wautoma junior Gabe Ascher.
Hoffa, a 5-foot-10 guard, helped lead the Pioneers’ attack that averaged 47.9 points per game. He averaged a team-best 14.4 points per game, good for fourth in the SCC, while adding 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
He scored in double-figures in all but five games, including over 20 three times. Hoffa poured in a career-high 31 in the Pioneers’ 58-46 win over Fall River on Feb. 1, while scoring 26 in a 58-49 win over Baraboo on Jan. 5 and 21 in a 68-57 victory over Wautoma on Jan. 29.
If not for the COVID-19 shortened campaign, Hoffa would surely have finished with a career-best season as he had 274 total points, two fewer than last year in five fewer games, and ended his run with 673 total.
Not to be outdone, Holly added a great second punch alongside Hoffa as the 6-1 guard added nine points per game. While second in scoring, Holly led the Pioneers in rebounding (6.1), assists (1.9) and steals (1.6), as well as tallying a team-high 12 blocks.
Holly scored in double-figures eight times, including a career-high 17 points twice in wins over Montello and Wautoma. He showed is duality at the end of the season as well, notching a 13 point, 10 rebound double-double in the Pioneers’ 54-29 win over Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Feb. 9.
The duo helped the Pioneers roll to a 62-49 win over Nekoosa, including 11 from Hoffa, in their postseason opener, before earning a forfeit win in the WIAA Div. 3 regional semifinals. Westfield, which finished the season 11-11 overall and 5-5 in the SCC, ran out of magic however in its first regional final appearance since 2002, falling to Neenah St. Mary Catholic, 57-33, in a season-ending loss.