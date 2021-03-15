PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield's Hoffa, Holly close out careers with All-SCC picks

Weston Hoffa and Brady Holly have been regular figures in the Westfield boys basketball team line-up since they were sophomores.

One thing had eluded the seniors until this season however, earning All-South Central Conference recognition. The guard duo snapped that recently as both garnered all-league selections to close out their careers on a high note.

Hoffa earned unanimous first-team honors while Holly was a second-team pick, with the former as part of an entirely unanimous first-team. Wisconsin Dells senior Barrett Witt was named the league’s Player of the Year and was joined by teammate, junior Jacob Rockwell, as well as Mauston junior Adon Saylor and Wautoma junior Gabe Ascher.

Hoffa, a 5-foot-10 guard, helped lead the Pioneers’ attack that averaged 47.9 points per game. He averaged a team-best 14.4 points per game, good for fourth in the SCC, while adding 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

He scored in double-figures in all but five games, including over 20 three times. Hoffa poured in a career-high 31 in the Pioneers’ 58-46 win over Fall River on Feb. 1, while scoring 26 in a 58-49 win over Baraboo on Jan. 5 and 21 in a 68-57 victory over Wautoma on Jan. 29.