PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells fends off feisty Adams-Friendship, wins fourth straight regional title

There may not be a better way to define the grind that is postseason basketball better than Jim Valvano’s “Survive and advance.”
It’s become synonymous with teams’ playoff hopes crashing and burning, or thriving and staying alive. The Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team felt the latter Saturday night as the top-seeded Chiefs endured a late comeback against rival Adams-Friendship for 53-48 win in a WIAA Division 2 regional final game on Jack B. Olson Court at Wisconsin Dells High School.
Senior Barrett Witt scored a team-high 18 points, helping power the Chiefs to a fourth straight regional championship.
“It’s really cool and something really cool to be a part of,” Wisconsin Dells senior Matt Hoving said. “Playing with these guys for the longest time, it’s just playing with my brothers. I love it.”
There was no love lost between the pair of South Central Conference rivals in their first postseason meeting since a 2017 Div. 3 regional final. That was especially the case down the stretch as the No. 3 Green Devils (13-12) came roaring back.
After trailing by as many as 18 points at 41-23 after a Brooks Slack 3-pointer with 11 minutes, 30 seconds left to play, Adams-Friendship found its footing. The Green Devils slowly chipped away and ultimately clawed within two at 50-48 on a left wing 3-pointer by senior Caleb Hamilton with 10 seconds remaining.
Hoving made sure Adams-Friendship couldn’t get the lead however, as he sprung free on the ensuing press break and got a layup to fall before finishing the old fashioned 3-point play with 3.6 seconds to go.
“I was like ‘Man, I want to dunk this right now, but we just have to score. We need a bucket.’ I just wanted to do anything to secure the bag and get the W for us,” he said.
“It was really big because they hit a big shot there and it’s a tie ball game,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling added. “We were struggling to get points up and they were coming down and making their free throws. When that finally went through, I was kind of able to take a sigh of relief, for probably the first time on the night.”
With a five-point hole, all Adams-Friendship could do was hoist a 3-pointer at the buzzer but it was off the mark. Wisconsin Dells (15-1) didn’t do itself any favors late offensively as it missed on two front ends of bonus free throws and another fastbreak layup went wanting.
The Chiefs’ defense remained solid however, pestering the Green Devils to help seal the win. Helping in that was Wisconsin Dells’ work to keep Adams-Friendship out of the paint — all but three of its field goals were 2s — and force contested shots.
“It seemed like we were kind of getting beat on our traps; our rotations were a little slow, so we just decided to go without any traps. That really seemed to make them have to probe and work for good shots, and then they were looking for 3s and not 2s,” Rohling said, noting the team’s 16 second-half fouls made the Chiefs play more apprehensive.
That wasn’t the case early on as Wisconsin Dells’ defense frustrated Adams-Friendship. The Chiefs turned the Green Devils over seven times in the opening 10 minutes as they opened the game on an 21-4 run. Witt scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, senior Jace Knetter added a pair of triples and sophomore Jared Nevar added five points, including the capping 3-pointer with 8:03 to go.
The Green Devils started to heat up from there however, heading into halftime on an 11-4 run, including seven points by Hamilton, who finished with a game-high 26, to pull within 24-15 at the break, but never got home.
Along with Witt, Knetter added nine points while four others each contributed five. Meanwhile Adams-Friendship got nine from Chrystian Quinnel, eight from Abe cook and seven from Dalton Pollex.
For Hoving, one of the Chiefs to finish just shy of a half-dozen, the team’s depth is what makes them dangerous looking ahead to next week’s sectional semifinal.
“Our bench goes so deep, so you can just put in guys that have all their energy full and everyone’s just ready to go,” he said. “Nobody’s hanging their heads, not being engaged; everyone’s ready coming off the bench and we’ll go 8, 9 or 10 deep. Everyone’s just coming out ready to go and give it their all.”
Wisconsin Dells’ impending foe is still to be determined as the teams will meet Sunday for their seeding meeting. Potential opponents include Madison Edgewood, Lake Mills and Monroe. While he knows the regional final victory wasn’t pretty by any stretch, Rohling said it’s all you can do at this point.
Regardless of the outcome and whoever the Chiefs play, Rohling knows Saturday night’s win is a massive accomplishment after the team’s heavy graduation losses last season.
“For this group to lose what we lost last year, and for our seniors to come in and lead this group to a conference title and a regional title, that’s pretty good stuff on their part,” he said.
“They’ve really done a phenomenal job considering they didn’t really get a lot of varsity time last year, and especially for this group to come together through COVID-19. We’re happy with the regional but not satisfied; we’ll go and compete and see what happens.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 53, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 48
Adams-Friendship;15;33;—;48
Wisconsin Dells;24;29;—;53
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP (fg ft-fta pts) — Dalton Pollex 0 3-7 3, Chrystian Quinnell 2 3-4 9, Caleb Hamilton 8 9-11 26, Jordan Jossart 1 0-0 2, Abe Cook 2 4-8 8. Totals 13 19-30 48.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Matt Hoving 2 1-1 5, Jace Knetter 3 0-0 9, Will Michalsky 2 0-0 5, Brooks Slack 1 0-0 3, Jacob Rockwell 2 1-2 5, Barrett Witt 8 0-2 18, Brett Weiss 1 0-1 3, Jared Nevar 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 2-6 53.