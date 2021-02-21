PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells fends off feisty Adams-Friendship, wins fourth straight regional title

Hoving made sure Adams-Friendship couldn’t get the lead however, as he sprung free on the ensuing press break and got a layup to fall before finishing the old fashioned 3-point play with 3.6 seconds to go.

“I was like ‘Man, I want to dunk this right now, but we just have to score. We need a bucket.’ I just wanted to do anything to secure the bag and get the W for us,” he said.

“It was really big because they hit a big shot there and it’s a tie ball game,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling added. “We were struggling to get points up and they were coming down and making their free throws. When that finally went through, I was kind of able to take a sigh of relief, for probably the first time on the night.”

With a five-point hole, all Adams-Friendship could do was hoist a 3-pointer at the buzzer but it was off the mark. Wisconsin Dells (15-1) didn’t do itself any favors late offensively as it missed on two front ends of bonus free throws and another fastbreak layup went wanting.

The Chiefs’ defense remained solid however, pestering the Green Devils to help seal the win. Helping in that was Wisconsin Dells’ work to keep Adams-Friendship out of the paint — all but three of its field goals were 2s — and force contested shots.