PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells fends off feisty Black River Falls for third straight regional title

“We could tell they had fouls, were playing kids that don’t usually play, tired and just getting up-and-down was wearing and tearing on them. We have so many great players on our team, we can just keep going through the lineup and keep pounding and pounding on teams,” Millard added.

With a comfortable cushion, the Chiefs slowly put the game to bed at the free throw line to reach a third consecutive sectional semifinal. Even with the strong close, it was a slow start for Wisconsin Dells.

The Chiefs struggled to convert on its chances out of the gate, leading just 11-6 with 11:33 left in the first half after two free throws by Nevar, who finished with 12 points. Wisconsin Dells eventually found its footing, going on an 11-3 run, capped off by a Funmaker layup, for a 22-9 lead with 4:10 remaining.

The Tigers clawed back however, closing the half on a 10-6 run, including a Bird running jumper at the buzzer, to pull within 28-19 at the break. The Chiefs again turned things on out of the intermission, which Millard credits to a potential loss in their last-ever game at the current high school.