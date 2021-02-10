PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells holds off Wautoma, wins fourth straight SCC title

While the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team saw its 34-game winning streak come to a close against Verona on Feb. 2, the Chiefs made sure another important run didn’t slip through their grasp.

Having won each of the last three South Central Conference titles, the Chiefs tightened their grasp over the rest of the SCC on Monday, grinding out a 66-63 win over Wautoma to secure a fourth consecutive league title.

Junior Jacob Rockwell totaled a game-high 26 points, including 16 in the first half, as the Chiefs clinched the league crown outright following the Hornets’ 90-82 win over Mauston last Saturday. Rockwell’s stellar first half helped the Chiefs (12-1, 7-0 South Central) take a slim 35-31 lead over Wautoma into the break.

The four-pount cushion was necessary as the Hornets pestered Wisconsin Dells the entire 18 minutes, thanks in part to senior Logan Johnson, who scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half. It wasn’t enough however as the Chiefs ultimately put things to bed, including a crucial late 3-pointer and two free throws from sophomore Braden Buss.