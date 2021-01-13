PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells keeps rolling with rivalry wins over Mauston, Adams-Friendship

During the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team’s current three-year run at the top of the South Central Conference, Mauston has provided the best challenge to the Chiefs’ crown.

Riding a 13-game unbeaten streak in conference play, the Wisconsin Dells faced off with their archrival once again and avoided an upset by the Golden Eagles last Friday, pulling away for a 62-42 win at Mauston High School. A strong first half helped Wisconsin Dells sink Mauston’s hopes as the Chiefs seized a 30-18 lead at the break.

The Golden Eagles offense, invigorated by the return of junior Adon Saylor, came to life in the second half but it wasn’t enough as the Chiefs stayed with them step for step.

Junior Jacob Rockwell scored a game-high 21 points, including 12 in the second half, to pace the Chiefs. Senior Brett Weiss torched the nets from behind the arc as he drained four of Wisconsin Dells’ nine 3-pointers to finish with 16 points, while senior Barrett Witt added 12.

Saylor led the way for Mauston scoring a team-high 18 points was the lone Golden Eagle in double-figures. Freshman Brock Massey and junior Joe Hammer each added six points while no other Mauston scorer broke four points.

Dells rallies past Green Devils