PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells keeps rolling with rivalry wins over Mauston, Adams-Friendship

During the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team’s current three-year run at the top of the South Central Conference, Mauston has provided the best challenge to the Chiefs’ crown.
Riding a 13-game unbeaten streak in conference play, the Wisconsin Dells faced off with their archrival once again and avoided an upset by the Golden Eagles last Friday, pulling away for a 62-42 win at Mauston High School. A strong first half helped Wisconsin Dells sink Mauston’s hopes as the Chiefs seized a 30-18 lead at the break.
The Golden Eagles offense, invigorated by the return of junior Adon Saylor, came to life in the second half but it wasn’t enough as the Chiefs stayed with them step for step.
Junior Jacob Rockwell scored a game-high 21 points, including 12 in the second half, to pace the Chiefs. Senior Brett Weiss torched the nets from behind the arc as he drained four of Wisconsin Dells’ nine 3-pointers to finish with 16 points, while senior Barrett Witt added 12.
Saylor led the way for Mauston scoring a team-high 18 points was the lone Golden Eagle in double-figures. Freshman Brock Massey and junior Joe Hammer each added six points while no other Mauston scorer broke four points.
Dells rallies past Green Devils
With its overall winning streak at 31 games, the Chiefs dominant stretch was in jeopardy early on Tuesday night against Adams-Friendship. A strong close to the first half turned the tide for Wisconsin Dells however, as it roared back past the Green Devils for a 52-35 victory and 32nd consecutive win.
After scoring 60-plus points in three of its last four games, the Chiefs offense was a little slow getting out of the gates as Adams-Friendship took an early 17-10 lead through the first half. The remainder of the opening 18 minutes, and subsequently the game, belonged to the Dells however.
The Chiefs (8-0, 4-0 South Central) proceeded to head into halftime on a 16-0 run and never looked back, holding the Green Devils to just 18 points in the second half for the easy victory. Witt led the way for the Chiefs with a game-high 15 points, while junior Will Michalsky added nine on three 3-pointers, and Weiss and Rockwell each chipped in eight.
Junior Abe Cook led the Green Devils with 13 points, but no other Adams-Friendship player scored in double-figures. In fact, the Chiefs held all other AF players to five points or fewer.
Wisconsin Dells will look to stay unbeaten and finish he first half of the SCC slate a perfect 5-0 when they travel to Nekoosa on Thursday, sparking a stretch of three games in five days.
WISCONSIN DELLS 62, MAUSTON 42</&hspag4>
Wisconsin Dells 30 32 — 62
Mauston 18 24 — 42
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Knetter 1 0-0 3, Michalsky 1 2-2 4, Slack 2 0-0 6, Rockwell 8 4-5 21, Witt 5 1-2 12, Weiss 6 0-0 16, Nevar 0 0-2 2. Totals 23 7-11 62.
MAUSTON — Hammer 2 2-2 6, Saylor 6 1-2 18, Lehman 1 0-0 2, Massey 1 3-4 6, Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Benzine 2 0-2 4, Goers 1 0-0 2, Hayes 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 8-12 42.
3-point goals: WD 9 (Weiss 4, Slack 2, Knetter 1, Rockwell 1, Witt 1), M 3 (Saylor 2, Massey 1). Total fouls: WD 12, M 3. Technical fouls: WD 1.
WISCONSIN DELLS 52, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 35</&hspag4>
Wisconsin Dells 26 26 — 52
Adams-Friendship 17 18 — 35
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — M. Hoving 2 0-0 4, Michalsky 3 0-0 9, Slack 1 0-0 2, Rockwell 3 1-2 8, Witt 7 0-2 15, Weiss 3 1-3 8, Nevar 2 1-2 6. Totals 21 3-9 52.
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP — Z. Klaus 0 5-6 5, C. Klaus 1 0-0 2, Holloway 0 4-6 4, Quinnell 1 0-0 3, Rubeck 1 0-0 2, Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Jossart 0 2-2 2, Cook 6 1-2 13. Totals 11 12-16 35.
3-point goals: WD 7 (Michalsky 3, Rockwell 1, Witt 1, Weiss 1, Nevar 1), AF 1 (Quinnell 1). Total fouls: WD 14, AF 14.