PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells kicks into high gear, races past Adams-Friendship

“He sets the tone for everybody; just flying around, getting deflections, steals and getting elbowed in the face and getting back up,” Rohling said. “He’s got such quick hands and covers the ground and, with him Brett and Riley up top, we have a lot of guys.

“We have to keep getting better and teams attack it different every game so we have to make a couple adjustments as we go, but I’m really happy with the defense and the rebounding was outstanding.”

After the Chiefs stretched the lead out to 55-23 with 10 minutes to go on a 3-pointer by junior Silas Greendeer, the Green Devils (3-1, 0-1) got some momentum back. Senior Blaine Wahlen canned a 3-pointer before senior Jonah Van Ert connected on a pair of free throws to pull Adams-Friendship back within 55-28 with under 9 minutes remaining.

That was close as the Chiefs let the Green Devils get as the Dells’ reserves went on to close out the game on a 16-1 run to put things out of reach. Wisconsin Dells’ bench contributed 32 points, including 13 from Greendeer on three 3-pointers and another eight Rockwell.

“It’s been good because we’ve need our depth and our bench,” Rohling said. “Sometimes we get in foul trouble and the more they play, the more confidence those guys get in game and you could see it tonight.

