PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells kicks into high gear, races past Adams-Friendship

After some early season struggles, the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team looks to be hitting its stride.
The Chiefs were firing on all cylinders again Friday night, coasting to a 71-29 win over Adams-Friendship in a South Central Conference opener at Wisconsin Dells High School. Senior Bryson Funmaker scored a game-high 14 points and the Chiefs canned 11 3-pointers in their fifth consecutive win over the Green Devils.
“It was a good team win. We had guys step up off the bench and play well, (Jacob) Rockwell played really well and Jack (Steinhaus) came in and got some good minutes, and it could be someone different every night,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling said. “I think that’s what makes us a hard team to beat, because we share the ball really well, play defense hard and any one of our guys is able to go for double-figures in any game.”
The Chiefs (5-1, 1-0 South Central Conference) built a 30-15 lead at halftime before turning things up in the second half. After the Green Devils scored the opening two points, Wisconsin Dells went on a 16-4 spurt to seize a 46-21 lead with 13 minutes, 25 seconds left to play.
Funmaker and senior Dylan Nevar kickstarted the run with back-to-back 3-pointers and senior Sam Millard, who finished with 10 points, capped things off with a 3-point play on a two-handed dunk. The Chiefs’ defense was in full effect during the series, forcing seven Adams-Friendship turnovers to widen the gap, thanks to the pace of Funmaker.
“He sets the tone for everybody; just flying around, getting deflections, steals and getting elbowed in the face and getting back up,” Rohling said. “He’s got such quick hands and covers the ground and, with him Brett and Riley up top, we have a lot of guys.
“We have to keep getting better and teams attack it different every game so we have to make a couple adjustments as we go, but I’m really happy with the defense and the rebounding was outstanding.”
After the Chiefs stretched the lead out to 55-23 with 10 minutes to go on a 3-pointer by junior Silas Greendeer, the Green Devils (3-1, 0-1) got some momentum back. Senior Blaine Wahlen canned a 3-pointer before senior Jonah Van Ert connected on a pair of free throws to pull Adams-Friendship back within 55-28 with under 9 minutes remaining.
That was close as the Chiefs let the Green Devils get as the Dells’ reserves went on to close out the game on a 16-1 run to put things out of reach. Wisconsin Dells’ bench contributed 32 points, including 13 from Greendeer on three 3-pointers and another eight Rockwell.
“It’s been good because we’ve need our depth and our bench,” Rohling said. “Sometimes we get in foul trouble and the more they play, the more confidence those guys get in game and you could see it tonight.
“Everybody just has to keep in tune to the game; I like our team-first attitude on the bench and if we keep that going, good things will happen.”
While the defense has been there from the start of the season, the offense has started to progress. After being held under 50 points in each of its first two games, Wisconsin Dells has scored at least 60 points in each of its last four games, including hitting the 70-point plateau three times.
Rohling contributes the Chiefs offensive improvement to better shooting, and most importantly transition points off of the defense, but knows that won’t always be the case.
“We also have to be able to be a half-court team too; hit some outside shots, be able to dissect the defense and get good looks,” he said. “We have to be a good full-court team and a good half-court team, because there are games when we aren’t going to get those turnovers and steals.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 71, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 29
Adams-Friendship;15;14;—;29
Wisconsin Dells;30;41;—;71
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP (fg ft-fta pts) — Hamilton 4 1-2 9, Quinnell 2 1-3 6, Wahlen 2 0-0 5, Roseberr 2 0-0 4, Klaus 1 0-0 3, Van Ert 0 2-2 2, Holloway 0 0-2 0, Parr 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 4-10 29.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Funmaker 4 4-4 14, Greendeer 5 0-0 13, Millard 3 2-3 10, Rockwell 4 0-1 8, Nevar 3 0-0 8, Eck 2 0-0 5, Witt 2 0-1 4, Knetter 1 0-0 3, Hirst 1 0-0 2, Steinhaus 1 0-0 2, Hale 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-9 71.
3-point goals: AF 3 (Quinnell 1, Wahlen 1, Klaus 1), WD 11 (Greendeer 3, Funmaker 2, Millard 2, Nevar 2, Eck 1, Knetter 1). Total fouls: AF 11, WD 17.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.