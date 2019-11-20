As the prep football season nears its end, the prep boys basketball season officially tipped off Monday.
Like the rest of the state, the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team returned to the hardwood with its hopes again sky high after reaching a second straight WIAA Division 3 sectional final last season. With a bevy of experience back under coach Brad Rohling, the Chiefs look set for another strong season.
Wisconsin Dells went 20-6 overall last season, including 9-1 in South Central Conference play to capture a second consecutive league title. The Chiefs again carved their way through the postseason but again fell one game short of its first state trip since 2007 with a 75-68 overtime loss to Maple Northwestern in a Div. 3 sectional final.
Wisconsin Dells returns four of its five starters from last year’s team that averaged 64.5 points per game, including a pair of All-SCC honorees in seniors Brett Hirst and Bryson Funmaker. Hirst garnered first-team honors after scoring 11.2 points per game while Funmaker was a second-team pick after adding 9.3 ppg.
The pair is part of a 10-man senior class that includes fellow returning starters Riley Eck (10.8 ppg) and Sam Millard (8.8), as well as sixth-man Dylan Nevar (5.1). The rest of the returnees and a group of hungry players make the jump from JV add depth to a skill group looking to take the next step.
Wisconsin Dells opens the season against Holmen at the JAG Classic on Nov. 29 at JustAGame Fieldhouse, and will host Black River Falls on Dec. 5 in its home opener. The Chiefs begin South Central Conference play on Dec. 13 with a home tilt against Adams-Friendship.
