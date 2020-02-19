PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells rides 3-point shooting past Wautoma, 75-55

The Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team kept on its dominant run, riding some hot 3-point shooting to a 75-55 win over Wautoma in a South Central Conference game on Feb. 13 at Wautoma High School.

The Chiefs drained 14 3-pointers and had four scorers in double-figures for their 17th consecutive win.

Wisconsin Dells (18-1, 8-0 South Central started strong, racing out to a 37-16 halftime lead thanks to nine of their 14 triples. The 21-point lead was more than enough as the Chiefs hung right with the Hornets (11-8, 4-4) over the final 18 minutes.

Senior Brett Hirst led the way for Wisconsin Dells with 15 points, including three 3-pointes, while senior Ricley Eck added 13 and seniors Sam Millard and Bryson Funmaker each chipped in 10.

Wisconsin Dells can secure at least a share of its third consecutive South Central Conference title and cap off a regular season sweep when it hosts Wautoma on Friday.

