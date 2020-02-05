PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells stave off River Valley, roll past Adams-Friendship

The Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team has been rarely tested during its current winning streak.

The Chiefs were able to overcome a rare scare from Spring Green River Valley on Tuesday night, fending off the Blackhawks’ second half comeback attempt for a 73-69 non-conference win. The victory over River Valley extends Wisconsin Dells’ to 14 after it rolled past Adams-Friendship last Friday.

The Chiefs (15-1 overall) were in control throughout the first half, darting out to a 45-28 halftime lead. The Blackhawks (9-5) started to get off the ground in the second half however, and threatened to end the streak before Wisconsin Dells ultimately shut the door.

Balanced scoring again propelled the Chiefs, who had four scorers reach double-figures. Senior Brett Hirst scored a team-high 19 points, including 13 points in the first half, while senior Sam Millard added 16, going 7-of-8 from the free throw line. Seniors Riley Eck and Dylan Nevar each added 11.

Before bouncing the Blackhawks, the Chiefs used another dominant first half to race past Adams-Friendship, 55-30, in a South Central Conference game. Wisconsin Dells clamped down on the Green Devils early, seizing a 36-13 halftime lead before coasting home of the final 18 minutes.