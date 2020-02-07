PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells streaks past Westfield, extends win streak to 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“When we needed to turn it on, we did, and we played a nice second half,” he said. “We got more transition baskets, got into more of our style of game we need to play, and I think we did some nice things in the half court too.”

Millard added 17 points for the Chiefs and Never chipped in 10, while Hoffa led the Pioneers with 15 on five 3-pointers.

“It was a great team win,” Funmaker said. “Anybody on our starting five can score and we have guys coming off the bench that can help us out.”

Rohling agreed with the senior point guard’s sentiments and despite getting the win, said the Chiefs “by far didn’t have a complete game and we have to be able to play games with only one day of rest and be ready for a new opponent.”

Wisconsin Dells will get that chance next week as it puts its unbeaten hold atop the South Central Conference on the line with a pair of league road trips to Nekoosa on Tuesday and Wautoma on Thursday.

“We can’t just go through the motions; it doesn’t work for us that way and luckily we had sparks off the bench with good minutes,” he said. “We have to be ready to go with only a day rest in the future.”

WISCONSIN DELLS 64, WESTFIELD 46