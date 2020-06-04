PREP BOYS GOLF: Experience, depth had Wisconsin Dells eyeing first state trip since 1992

While those seem daunting, Neilsen said he and the boys weren’t getting too big for their britches.

“The goal was state for those guys, and like I say sometimes, ‘It’s okay to overreach on the goals,’” he said. “You still have to keep them realistic, but finishing top-four at sectionals was realistic for us.

“They were driven and all year they talked about it; the whole team was driven.”

As those hopes have been squashed, the Chiefs are still preparing for the potential of an abbreviated season at the start of July with the WIAA’s 30-day extra contact period. Given the fluid nature of the pandemic, Neilsen said he has had some contact with his golfers, but virtual contact has been difficult.

At the center of their conversations has been encouragement to play as much as possible and how the players are doing, both on and off the course.

“Hopefully sometime this summer I’ll be able to play at least with those seniors and try to beat them in a game,” Neilsen said.