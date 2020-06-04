PREP BOYS GOLF: Experience, depth had Wisconsin Dells eyeing first state trip since 1992

Returning its entire varsity rotation and losing just one player to graduation, the Wisconsin Dells boys golf team was ready to hit new heights this season.
Another South Central Conference title, a regional championship and, hopefully, a first Division 2 WIAA team state tournament appearance since 1992 were all on the Chiefs’ wish list this season. Before they could ultimately tee things up however, the WIAA officially canceled the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lost opportunity for the program’s first state appearance in 28 years has been a tough pill to swallow for the Chiefs and coach Seth Neilsen.
“We were really excited, and that’s what breaks my heart about all of this. I know the Dells has had good teams in the past, but this was probably one of the better teams I had coming into this year,” he said.
“We were going to host the regional at Wild Rock and obviously that sectional was going to be tough, but I fully expected us to do what we did last year; win conference, get some first-team all-conference players and then go onto sectionals and compete for one of those top spots.”
Wisconsin Dells put together a near perfect South Central Conference season last year, finishing top-two in all six mini-meets with five victories. The Chiefs capped the campaign by winning the SCC Meet to capture the league title with 47 points, comfortably nine points ahead of runners-up Mauston.
That success carried into the postseason where Wisconsin Dells finished third at the Div. 2 Adams-Friendship regional before taking fourth at the Div. 2 Prairie du Chien sectional. The Chiefs finished with a 334, just nine strokes behind second-place Edgerton, and provided this year’s team with plenty of incentive.
“We missed going to state as a team by under 10 strokes, so that if every starter on the team improves just two or three strokes, we’re going to state,” senior Riley Eck said.
“We were really motived coming into this year knowing it would be our last shot before all the seniors graduate, that they can go to state.”
Eck was entering his third season with the Chiefs and a constant fixture in the Dells varsity lineup the last two seasons alongside fellow senior Ethan Luther. Neilsen expected Eck and Luther to again lead the charge this season, alongside sophomores Caden Jacobson and Grant Marsich, who made an immediate impact last season.
Jacobson and Marsich finished second and third at the SCC Meet, while the former earned medalist honors at the Div. 2 Adams-Friendship regional with a 1-over-par 73. The core foursome were sure locks for the Chiefs lineup, according to Neilsen; however, the Chiefs also boast plenty of depth.
Seniors Sam Millard and Riley Hess interchanged for the No. 5 spot last season and were likely to challenge for the final varsity slot again this season.
“Sam is pretty new to the game, so I was hoping to see him (breakout) because he just has this competitiveness where he doesn’t want to lose,” Neilsen said.
Juniors Brett Weiss and Jakob Crull were also expected to compete for a varsity spot, as well as freshman JT Morris. Other team members for the Chiefs included seniors Jake Hale, Brett Hirst and Jack Steinhaus, and juniors Payton Cook, Brad Walsh and Barrett Witt. Wisconsin Dells also had a bevy of underclassmen in sophomores Dawson Kosterman and Ethan Radcliff, and freshmen Lucas Bryan, Harrison Flock, Preston Overland, Patryk Pachnewicz, John Scott, Daniel Showalter and Brett Weber.
For both Neilsen and Eck, the Chiefs’ wide array of skill and depth would have been a major benefit this year.
“I know I said the first four spots were pretty locked, but those guys aren’t exempt from having a bad day,” Neilsen said. “It would have been just awesome to have a little more consistency so one of those guys can have a bad day and there isn’t all the pressure where we’re not going to win if they have a bad round.”
“With us playing basketball and other competitive sports in our background, that would have been a big strength for us to win meets,” Eck added, noting the players’ ability to put the team’s goals ahead of their own.
Those goals were sky high this season, both individually and as a team. Eck was hoping to qualify for the individual state tournament, while the Chiefs’ team goals included conference, regional and sectional titles.
While those seem daunting, Neilsen said he and the boys weren’t getting too big for their britches.
“The goal was state for those guys, and like I say sometimes, ‘It’s okay to overreach on the goals,’” he said. “You still have to keep them realistic, but finishing top-four at sectionals was realistic for us.
“They were driven and all year they talked about it; the whole team was driven.”
As those hopes have been squashed, the Chiefs are still preparing for the potential of an abbreviated season at the start of July with the WIAA’s 30-day extra contact period. Given the fluid nature of the pandemic, Neilsen said he has had some contact with his golfers, but virtual contact has been difficult.
At the center of their conversations has been encouragement to play as much as possible and how the players are doing, both on and off the course.
“Hopefully sometime this summer I’ll be able to play at least with those seniors and try to beat them in a game,” Neilsen said.
According to Eck, the Chiefs have followed through on Neilsen’s inspiration and have gotten out to play a number of times. Eck, who works at Wild Rock Golf Course, said he and some teammates golf three to four times a week, even though it’s not exactly like a regular season.
“It’s nice to play a little bit of competitive games, but it’s not the same as what a meet would be, but it’s nice to have that playing against all your buddies,” he said.
That competition was a common feature of most of the Chiefs’ practices, one of the things Eck said he’ll miss most about his time on the Dells team. With a constant spirited atmosphere, Eck said ‘you had to bring you’re a game and there were no off days,” while Neilsen made sure to keep things exciting at practice.
That competitive, never-say-die attitude is something Eck knows the Chiefs golfers, and all student-athletes, can put into action against bigger obstacles down the road. The way the team has handled things has also been an inspiration for Neilsen, and something he thinks everyone can draw from.
“I’m so proud of the way they’ve handled this,” he said. “They’ve just rolled with the punches and I can’t say enough about them as young men and their ability to deal with adversity and disappointment, and still be able to push through.
“I think we as adults could all take a lesson from them and their attitude for this. I can’t say enough about their ability to keep going.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
