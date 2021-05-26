PREP BOYS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells continues strong run, in position to capture SCC title

The Wisconsin Dells boys golf team has been right in the thick of every South Central Conference mini-meet this season.

The Chiefs were in another tight battle on May 20 but couldn’t pull out a victory, settling for a runner-up finish behind rival Mauston at Lake Arrowhead Golf Course in Nekoosa. Wisconsin Dells finished with a 187, just four strokes behind the Golden Eagles, while Wautoma’s Austin Konrath and Westfield’s Marcus Grant shared medalist honors shooting matching 7-over-par 43s.

Leading the way for the Chiefs was Grant Marsich, as the junior carded an 8-over-par 44. Playing on the front nine of The Lakes course, Marsich birdied the par-4 first and par-5 fourth holes, but was saddled by a difficult finish as he shot a 5-over-par 9 on the par-4 eighth and carded a bogey on the ninth to close out his round.

Behind Marsich was the duo of seniors Jakob Crull and Jake Hunkins, who each shot a 47. Crull was hurt by some big numbers, but still carded pars on the par-4 first and par-3 seventh holes. Meanwhile, Hunkins was even keel throughout his day, never shooting worse than double bogey.

Rounding out the qualifying scores for the Chiefs was Haakon Rosholt as the freshman shot a 13-over-par-49, while senior Brett Weiss closed out the varsity quintet with a 58.