PREP BOYS GOLF: Youthful Wisconsin Dells looking to find its range

Mental toughness is a crucial component to the game of golf.

Whether it’s moving on from a difficult tee shot, or staying level-headed following a great approach or putt, being in the right headspace is imperative to success.

It’s an area that the Wisconsin Dells boys golf team is currently lacking with just one varsity returnee from the 2019 team. However, head coach Seth Neilsen is confident this year’s deep crop of Chiefs can create competition among their own ranks and foster more that mental fortitude as they aim to stay atop the South Central Conference.

“The lack of experience in the mental aspect of the game, getting through the bad holes, that a lot of these younger guys are still figuring out and it will take a little bit of time to go through those growing pains with the squad,” Neilsen said.

“I think they’ll push each other to get better, quicker, and I think we’ll see more growth because they want those spots and know they’re kind of even Steven. A lot of it is just that they’re still figuring out to play the game, so I wish we had more experience, but it’s okay that we don’t. It is what it is; we’re going to make the most of it and that’s what we’re going to do.”