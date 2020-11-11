PREP BOYS SOCCER: Martinez earns SCC Player of the Year honors to lead Mauston all-league honorees

A clinical finisher is a must for any successful soccer team.
Senior Roman Martinez had a magic touch for the Mauston boys soccer team this fall, helping the Golden Eagles to a 6-3-4 overall record. The rest of the South Central Conference took notice of that as well, with Martinez recently being named league Player of the Year.
Martinez was one of five Golden Eagles to earn All-SCC honors, as he garnered first-team recognition for the second consecutive season. The striker tore up opposing defenses all season, tallying a team-high 15 goals for the Golden Eagles, who lost to Sauk Prairie, 6-0, in a season-ending loss in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Martinez recorded three hat tricks, including a four-goal performance in the Golden Eagles’ 6-1 win over Adams-Friendship on Oct. 1. He also recorded a natural hat trick in five minutes in Mauston’s season-opening 3-0 win over Nekoosa, while adding another in a 5-0 shutout win over Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro on Oct. 16.
Along with Martinez, sophomore Jackson Whitney earned first-team honors for the first time. The midfielder played a pivotal role in the Golden Eagles’ attack, notching four assists on the season.
Helping Whitney hold down the middle third of the field was senior Zach Lund, who led the trio of Mauston second-team honorees. Lund assisted on a pair of goals this season, his final on the Golden Eagles.
Coupled with the pair of midfielders, sophomore Mason Hawkins and senior Dylan Brewer garnered second-team honors for their defensive work. The duo helped anchor a Golden Eagles back line that helped keep three clean sheets, including a pair of shutouts over Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro, and held four other opponents to two goals or less.
While the losses of Martinez, Lund and Brewer will sting, the trio are the only players the Golden Eagles will lose this season to graduation as they look to improve on their 6-2-2 runner-up finish in league play.
