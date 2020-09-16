PREP BOYS SOCCER: Mauston hoping to put pieces together in 2020

“It changes the game every year; my son grew five inches since last year, so if you think about all of the physical changes they’re doing, it’s not just figuring out the field. It’s figuring out how you’re going to move your body now because it’s so different nowadays.”

With skills continuing to develop, Oliver said the Golden Eagles will rely on a formation-by-committee. While he said there will be “keystones in the formation,” Oliver said two to three different players will be at a position rotating in and out.

“That’s my coaching philosophy; I’d rather put somebody in, have them go, coach them in what they’re supposed to do and then bring them out,” he said. “Put another person in to do something different, coach that guy and just keep that rotation.”

Oliver said the group is filled with athletic players, including those who played offense last year that are shining on defense this season. That duality should benefit the Golden Eagles this fall as they explore the team’s new formation.

Repetition of those positions, and also the movement within those positions, is going to be vital if the team is going to find success.