PREP BOYS SOCCER: Mauston starts second half strong, roll to 6-1 win over Adams-Friendship

With its two-goal advantage re-established, Mauston kept the foot on the gas, scoring three more goals within 12 minutes of each other for a 6-1 lead. After scoring both of the Eagles’ first-half goals, Martinez capped off his hat trick in the 57th minute as he converted a penalty kick.

Martinez tickled the onion bag again just nine minutes later as he headed in a corner kick from sophomore Jackson Whitney. After narrowly missing on the last Mauston set piece, Martinez rose up inside the 18-yard box and headed into the far left corner, past a diving Doyle, for a 5-1 advantage.

Gottshall turned the screws even more three minutes later as he scored in the 69th minute to finish off his brace and push the lead to 6-1.

“It’s one of those (things) where if you know how you played the first half, and you know how you can tweak it, that’s what you try to do the second half, and that’s what we did,” Oliver said. “We saw some things we liked so we just tried to exploit that, and luckily enough, they were there in the second half for us to do so.”