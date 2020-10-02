PREP BOYS SOCCER: Mauston starts second half strong, roll to 6-1 win over Adams-Friendship

No matter how big or small, halftime adjustments can swing the pendulum in any game.
Minor intermission tweaks played big dividends for the Mauston boys soccer team Thursday night as the Golden Eagles took flight in the second half with four goals in the final 45 minutes for a 6-1 win over Adams-Friendship in a South Central Conference game at Mauston High School. Senior Roman Martinez poured in four goals and sophomore Trevor Gottshall added a pair of goals as Mauston moved to 3-0-1 in SCC play.
“It’s great,” Mauston coach Jason Oliver said of the win. “They’re learning how to play this game a bit better, and we lost a lot of seniors last year, so we’re trying to figure out our identity and they’re slowly figuring it out.”
Mauston (3-1-2 overall) stayed in control throughout, peppering Adams-Friendship goalkeeper Kolby Doyle with 28 shots on goal; however, it only led 2-1 at halftime. The Golden Eagles wasted little time turning up the heat out of the break, scoring four goals in the first 25 minutes of the second stanza.
Gottshall got things started just 5 minutes, 33 seconds out of halftime as he fired home a pass from sophomore Isaac Bilka for a 3-1 lead. After clearing an Adams-Friendship cross off a corner kick, Mauston got out on the counter, ultimately getting the ball to Bilka, who held up play long enough before playing in Gottshall. From there, it was easy pickings as he fired past Doyle into the far left side at 50:33.
With its two-goal advantage re-established, Mauston kept the foot on the gas, scoring three more goals within 12 minutes of each other for a 6-1 lead. After scoring both of the Eagles’ first-half goals, Martinez capped off his hat trick in the 57th minute as he converted a penalty kick.
Martinez tickled the onion bag again just nine minutes later as he headed in a corner kick from sophomore Jackson Whitney. After narrowly missing on the last Mauston set piece, Martinez rose up inside the 18-yard box and headed into the far left corner, past a diving Doyle, for a 5-1 advantage.
Gottshall turned the screws even more three minutes later as he scored in the 69th minute to finish off his brace and push the lead to 6-1.
“It’s one of those (things) where if you know how you played the first half, and you know how you can tweak it, that’s what you try to do the second half, and that’s what we did,” Oliver said. “We saw some things we liked so we just tried to exploit that, and luckily enough, they were there in the second half for us to do so.”
The Golden Eagles took little time to get off the ground, scoring within the game’s first minute for a quick lead over the Green Devils. After Adams-Friendship failed to clear a free kick from senior Zach Lund just past midfield, Martinez scooped up the loose ball, dribbled to outside the 18 and fired past Doyle, who made 20 saves, into the far left corner for a 1-0 lead.
Oliver noted the team’s desires to play with pace and believes the quick goal helped set the tone early and ease the nerves.
“Getting that under our belt and getting the breathing room, I think it allowed them to play better,” he said. “They actually were able to think about what they were doing versus just running around, trying to figure it out.”
Martinez doubled the lead at 27:07 on another Whitney assist and Mauston nearly took a 3-0 lead at the half-hour mark, but it was Adams-Friendship that cut into the advantage. After getting played in on a through ball, Green Devils senior Andy Grimes raced down the left sideline before firing a tight angle shot into the upper right corner at 35:54 to cut the lead to 2-1.
The laser beam goal gave Adams-Friendship some daylight but the Golden Eagles quickly eclipsed that before the break and turned things up out of halftime. Despite the offensive success, Mauston struggled with its offensive consistency, unlike its 2-0 win over Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro on Tuesday as the Golden Eagles again commanded possession.
“This time it was more individual play, which is fine, but we have to get back to working as a team, trying to figure out where people should be, and not just hoping they’re there,” he said. “I think we’re on the right track, we just need a little more time to put the pieces together and make it work smoothly.”
Mauston will have little time to do so as it welcomes Viroqua Driftless United on Friday. The pair played to a 2-2 draw at the Richland Center Triangular on Sept. 19, and similar to Thursday’s win over the Green Devils, Oliver said the Golden Eagles have made some necessary changes to their formation.
“Now that we’re playing them a second time, if we can put that together, we know we can put it together for the rest of the conference (season),” he said. “Since this is a non-conference game, it should be a good exercise for us.”
MAUSTON 6, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 1
Adams-Friendship;1;0;—;1
Mauston;2;4;—;6
First half: Mau — Roman Martinez, 0:33; Martinez (Jackson Whitney), 27:07; AF — Andy Grimes, 35:54.
Second half: Mau — Trevor Gottshall (Isaac Bilka), 50:33; Martinez, 56:52 (pk); Martinez (Whitney), 65:29; Gottshall, 68:51.
Saves: AF (Kolby Doyle) 20, Mau (Sam Oliver) 3.
