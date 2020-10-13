PREP BOYS SOCCER: Mauston unable to keep up with West Salem Coulee Christian, 7-2

The Mauston boys soccer team was unable to dig out of a 4-0 halftime hole last Saturday with a 7-2 home loss to West Salem Coulee Christian in a South Central Conference clash.

The Eagles (9-2-0, 7-1-0 South Central) were soaring in the opening 45 minutes and peppered Mauston goalkeepers Sam Oliver and Reece Gray all day with 30 shots on goal as Caleb Deleeuw and Mike Mertes each recorded hat tricks.

Mauston (3-1-3, 3-1-1) ultimately got on the board as senior Roman Martinez scored a pair of goals just two minutes apart, but it was too little too late. Despite the onslaught of shots on goal from the Eagles, Oliver made 17 saves while Gray made six stops of his own for a combined 23 saves.