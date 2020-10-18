PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Boppart, pack mentality lead Mauston boys to SCC title

FRIENDSHIP — While Eli Boppart is the main cog in the Mauston boys cross country team, he isn’t alone in driving the Golden Eagles machine.

The sophomore again led the way in Friday night’s South Central Conference, winning the individual title while five others finished inside the top-10 to help Mauston win the team title at MoundView Golf Course in Friendship. The Golden Eagles scored a meet-best 23 points, breezing past runners-up Wautoma/Wild Rose (54).

“I’m really happy because they’re such a young team,” Mauston cross country coach Bill DeVoe said. “We have a very bright future, but we’re living in today and I’m just so proud of them because they work their butts off.”

The win is just another strong performance from Mauston, who has been forced to tailor its training around the COVID-19 pandemic. The one major change for DeVoe is that the Golden Eagles haven’t been able to do his annual runs roped together.

Despite that, the Golden Eagles have developed a pack mentality, led by Boppart. Looking to return to start his road back to the WIAA Division 2 state meet on a high note, Boppart did just that as he coasted to a winning time of 16 minutes, 37.9 seconds, just under a minute ahead of runner-up Aidan Doherty (17:26), of Wautoma/Wild Rose.