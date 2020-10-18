PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Westfield combines for three top-15 finishes at difficult SCC meet

FRIENDSHIP — The Westfield cross country team did its best against some stiff competition in Friday’s South Central Conference meet, combining for a trio of top-15 finishers in the boys and girls races.

Noah Anason and Ervin Meiller finished 10th and tied for 13th on the boys side as the Pioneers finished with an incomplete team score, while Kaylee Kind took 12th to lead the Westfield girls to a fourth-place team finish. Westfield finished 13 points ahead of fifth-place Adams-Friendship, while the Mauston boys and Westfield girls claimed team titles.

For the Pioneers boys, the sophomore duo of Anason and Meiller hung tough against a stacked field, in particular the Golden Eagles, to claim their top-15 spots. Anason nearly cracked the secondary pack of Mauston runners with a time of 18 minutes, 42 seconds, finishing just under 14 seconds outside of the top-five.

Meiller meanwhile crossed the finish line side-by-side with Adams-Friendship’s Nate Flemming in 19:02 to secure his spot in a tie for 13th.

Kind faced a similar challenge on the girls side as another competitive field was tough to crack. The freshman did her best to keep up with the top girls, finishing just under 15 seconds outside of the top-10 as she took 12th in 23:05.