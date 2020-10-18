PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Westfield combines for three top-15 finishes at difficult SCC meet

FRIENDSHIP — The Westfield cross country team did its best against some stiff competition in Friday’s South Central Conference meet, combining for a trio of top-15 finishers in the boys and girls races.
Noah Anason and Ervin Meiller finished 10th and tied for 13th on the boys side as the Pioneers finished with an incomplete team score, while Kaylee Kind took 12th to lead the Westfield girls to a fourth-place team finish. Westfield finished 13 points ahead of fifth-place Adams-Friendship, while the Mauston boys and Westfield girls claimed team titles.
For the Pioneers boys, the sophomore duo of Anason and Meiller hung tough against a stacked field, in particular the Golden Eagles, to claim their top-15 spots. Anason nearly cracked the secondary pack of Mauston runners with a time of 18 minutes, 42 seconds, finishing just under 14 seconds outside of the top-five.
Meiller meanwhile crossed the finish line side-by-side with Adams-Friendship’s Nate Flemming in 19:02 to secure his spot in a tie for 13th.
Kind faced a similar challenge on the girls side as another competitive field was tough to crack. The freshman did her best to keep up with the top girls, finishing just under 15 seconds outside of the top-10 as she took 12th in 23:05.
Behind Kind on the girls side was sophomore Kayla Tassler, who took 18th in a time of 23:57, while sophomore Jaylyn Shimpach took 28th overall as she crossed the line in 25:59. On the boys side, sophomore Liam Carey finished in 32nd (21:32), while sophomore Josh Klitzke was 36th (23:27).
Westfield will return to action on Monday when it travels to the WIAA Division 3 Edgar sub-sectional.
SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE MEET
BOYS
Team scores: Mauston 23, Wautoma/Wild Rose 54, Nekoosa/Port Edwards 81, Wisconsin Dells 82, Westfield inc., Adams-Friendship inc.
Top-five individuals: 1, Boppart, M, 16:38; 2, Doherty, WWR, 17:26; 3, Schwartzman, WWR, 17:34; 4, Hicks, AF, 18:21; 5, Hallwood, M, 18:29.
Mauston — 1, Eli Boppart, 16:38; 5, Eli Hallwood, 18:29; 6, Graham Hallwood, 18:31; 7, Gabe Czlapinski, 18:32; 8, Tanner Harrison, 18:33; 9, Tyler Schwartz, 18:37; 11 Drake Gosda, 18:49; 12, Joe Hammer, 18:49. Wisconsin Dells — 17, Damien Funmaker, 19:09; 19, Luke Sampson, 19:32; 21, John Leger, 19:37; 23, Jaxon Pettit, 20:11; 29, Ryan Rockwell, 21:17; 30, Austin Cunningham, 21:24; 33, Taylor Knetter, 21:49; 34, Avery Palmer, 22:34. Westfield — 10, Noah Anason, 18:42; 14, Ervin Meiller, 19:02; 32, Liam Carey, 21:32; 36, Josh Klitzke, 23:27.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wautoma/Wild Rose 26, Wisconsin Dells 34, Mauston 91, Westfield 108, Adams-Friendship 121, Nekoosa/Port Edwards inc.
Top-five individuals: 1, Bahr, WWR, 20:26; 2, Anchor, WD, 20:35; 3, Michalsky, WD, 21:15; 4, Reitz, WWR, 21:25; 5, Cunningham, WD, 21:41.
Wisconsin Dells — 2, Hailey Anchor, 20:35; 3, Maya Michalsky, 21:15; 5, Emily Cunningham, 21:41; 10, Destiny Whitebreast, 22:52; 14, Tessa Ketelhut, 23:35; 19, Jadyn Torkelson, 24:02; 22, Megan Jones, 24:26. Mauston — 9, Elle Horn, 22:44; 20, Haley Heath, 24:13; 21, Morgan Firlus, 24:14; 25, Kennedy Barnier, 24:46; 26, Emma Sweers, 25:27; 27, Autumn Drinkwine, 25:42; 34, Mackenna Peterson, 27:46; 35, Rosalynn Malacina, 29:32. Westfield — 12, Kaylee Kind, 23:05; 18, Kayla Tessler, 23:57; 28, Jaylyn Shimpach, 25:59; 32, Katie Alcorta, 26:46; 33, Mya Reetz, 27:34; 38, Hannah Lietz, 35:08. At MoundView G.C., 5,000 meters.
Gabe Czlapinski and Graham Hallwood
Katie Alcorta
Austin Cunningham
Noah Anason
Hailey Anchor
Kennedy Barnier
Eli Boppart
Tessa Ketelhut
Liam Carey
Emily Cunningham
Autumn Drinkwine
Damien Funmaker
Drake Gosda
Joe Hammer
Tanner Harrison
Haley Heath, Morgan Firlus
Josh Klitzke
Elle Horn
Eli Hallwood
Megan Jones
Kaylee Kind
Westfield boys
John Leger
Hannah Lietz
Rosalynn Malacina
Kayla Tassler
Mauston girls
Ervin Meiller
Mauston boys
Maya Michalsky
Avery Palmer
Mackenna Peterson
Wisconsin Dells boys
Jaxon Pettit
Mya Reetz
Ryan Rockwell, Taylor Knetter
Luke Sampson
Jaylyn Shimpach
Emma Sweers
Jadyn Torkelson
Wisconsin Dells girls
Westfield girls
Destiny Whitebreast
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!