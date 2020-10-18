PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells girls dethroned, finish second at SCC meet

Title hopes weren’t on the minds of the Wisconsin Dells boys, but the Chiefs did have a successful day. Despite finishing fourth as a team with 82 points, while Mauston (23) ran away with the team title, the Dells boys still had plenty to cheer about.

“We had multiple personal records and that’s all we wanted to walk away with (today),” Knetter said. “It’s been a trying season, but we finally got on a fast course and some kids ran some nice times.”

Leading the way for the Dells Chiefs was Damien Funmaker as he finished 17th overall with a time of 19:09. The sophomore sniffed the top-15, finishing just seven seconds outside but had a sound day nonetheless.

Behind Funmaker, freshman Luke Sampson finished in 19th place after crossing the finish line in 19:32, while sophomore John Leger was two spots back in 21st (19:37). Sophomore Jaxon Pettit was 23rd (20:11), while freshman Ryan Rockwell (21:17) and sophomore Austin Cunningham (21:24) finished 29th and 30th, respectively.

With such a young team, the Chiefs will return plenty next year and the fast times Friday should help at sub-sectionals, which Knetter knows wasn’t always seen as reachable.