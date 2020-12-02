PREP FOOTBALL: Armstrong named Offensive Player of the Year as Mauston rules All-SCC team

Saylor had 32 tackles (30 solo) to earn first-team outside linebacker honors, while Kobylski had 18 tackles (10 solo), as well as two TFLs and a sack to garner first-team honors at defensive end. Zufall was key inside and defensive tackle with 16 tackles, two sacks and one TFL and fumble recovery apiece to earn a second-team selection.

Rounding out the first team honorees were juniors Spenser Lehman and Noah Kratochvil. Lehman was masterful under center as the 5-10, 140 pound quarterback threw for 1,023 yards, 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He was especially efficient, completing 74 of 106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage.

Kratochvil (6-1, 215) was crucial on the defensive side, recording a second-best 38 tackles (26 solo), three TFLs and two sacks.

Joining the first-team and two-way honorees was a quartet of second-team picks in seniors Dawson Dearth and Camron Cafferty, junior Tyler Hardy and sophomore Dalton Hoehn. Dearth had a team-high two interceptions to go with 26 tackles as one of the team’s top defensive backs, while Cafferty was crucial in the passing game with 16 catches for 367 yards and six scores.

Hardy (5-9, 186) added depth on the offensive line, while Hoehn (5-10, 190) racked up 31 tackles, including 25 solo, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery at inside linebacker.

The league's Defensive Player of the Year honors went to Adams-Friendship’s Jordan Jossart as the senior inside linebacker did it all for the Green Devils. Jossart recorded 51 tackles, including 27 solo, three TFLs and two sacks to go along with four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including a pick six.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

