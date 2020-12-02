PREP FOOTBALL: Armstrong named Offensive Player of the Year as Mauston rules All-SCC team

Kraig Armstrong and the Mauston football team made easy work of the South Central Conference all season, breezing to a perfect 4-0 record in SCC play and the league title.
The rest of the conference took notice, especially of the senior running back, and rewarded Armstrong accordingly, recently naming him the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. It was just one of many honors for the Golden Eagles as Mauston dominated the SCC’s all-conference list with 12 players named among the league’s best, including six two-way honorees and seven unanimous selections.
Mauston, which finished the year 5-2 overall, reached the postseason for a sixth consecutive season. However, the Golden Eagles were again held without a win for their eighth straight appearance after suffering a 56-20 loss to Lake Mills in the opening round of the abbreviated WIAA Division 3 playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the abrupt end to the campaign, it was a memorable year for Armstrong. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound senior piled up a league-best 1,248 yards and 14 touchdowns on 199 carries according to team stats on WisSports.net. Armstrong, who also earned all-region honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, averaged 178.3 yards per game and 6.3 yards per attempt with a number of big performances.
He went over the 100-yard mark in all but one game, breaking the 200-yard barrier three times, including racking up 240 yards and a score on 36 touches in Mauston’s 14-7 win over Wautoma on Oct. 2.
As impressive as Armstrong was, he was just one cog in the Golden Eagles’ dominant offense. The Golden Eagles unit, which averaged 32.4 points and 338.1 yards per game, produced five other unanimous first-team picks, led by seniors Jack Luehman and Sterling Wilke.
Luehman, a 5-9, 170 pound receiver, was the top receiving target, hauling in a team-high 32 catches for 400 yards and six touchdowns, good for 12.5 yards per reception. Along with his offensive prowess, which also earned him second-team honors as a return specialist, Luehman also garnered first-team all-SCC and all-region honors at defensive back.
He recorded a team-high 47 tackles, including 37 solo, and an interception return for a touchdown.
Helping pave the way Luehman and Armstrong was Wilke, who earned unanimous first-team selections at center and defensive tackle. The 6-foot, 225 pound bruiser racked up 34 tackles on the year (25 solo), as well as a team-high nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks to garner all-region honors for his defensive efforts.
That’s not to overshadow is offensive work as Wilke helped the Golden Eagles ground game average 192 yards per game and find pay dirt six times.
Seniors Aiden Zufall and Ryle Kobylski, as well as junior Adon Saylor also garnered unanimous first-team selections and were each two-way honorees. Zufall (6-0, 230) and Kobylski (6-2, 182) were key pieces at guard and tackle, respectively, on the Golden Eagles offensive line, while Saylor (5-11, 210) had 15 catches for 99 yards and a touchdown as a pivotal blocking tight end.
Saylor had 32 tackles (30 solo) to earn first-team outside linebacker honors, while Kobylski had 18 tackles (10 solo), as well as two TFLs and a sack to garner first-team honors at defensive end. Zufall was key inside and defensive tackle with 16 tackles, two sacks and one TFL and fumble recovery apiece to earn a second-team selection.
Rounding out the first team honorees were juniors Spenser Lehman and Noah Kratochvil. Lehman was masterful under center as the 5-10, 140 pound quarterback threw for 1,023 yards, 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He was especially efficient, completing 74 of 106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage.
Kratochvil (6-1, 215) was crucial on the defensive side, recording a second-best 38 tackles (26 solo), three TFLs and two sacks.
Joining the first-team and two-way honorees was a quartet of second-team picks in seniors Dawson Dearth and Camron Cafferty, junior Tyler Hardy and sophomore Dalton Hoehn. Dearth had a team-high two interceptions to go with 26 tackles as one of the team’s top defensive backs, while Cafferty was crucial in the passing game with 16 catches for 367 yards and six scores.
Hardy (5-9, 186) added depth on the offensive line, while Hoehn (5-10, 190) racked up 31 tackles, including 25 solo, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery at inside linebacker.
The league's Defensive Player of the Year honors went to Adams-Friendship’s Jordan Jossart as the senior inside linebacker did it all for the Green Devils. Jossart recorded 51 tackles, including 27 solo, three TFLs and two sacks to go along with four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including a pick six.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!