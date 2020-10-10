PREP FOOTBALL: Early turnovers spoil Mauston's comeback bid in 36-22 loss to La Crosse Aquinas

A slow start and turnovers is usually the recipe for disaster for any team.
The Mauston football team was the victim of that formula Friday night as 14 points off of three-first-half turnovers led to a 28-0 halftime hole, which proved too much in a 36-22 non-conference loss to La Crosse Aquinas at Gordon R. Olson Middle School. Senior Kraig Armstrong rushed for over 100 yards in the third straight game and the Golden Eagles had just shy of 400 total yards, but it wasn’t enough to keep their perfect start to the season going.
“At halftime we talked and said ‘Hey, here’s our goal. Our goal is come out and play a really good half against a quality football team,’” Mauston coach Roland Lehman said. “I think they’re a quality football team; they’re solid all the way around, mostly platooned their guys and we don’t have that ability to do that. But I was really proud of the way our guys kept battling.”
Mauston (2-1) never led and fell behind 36-8 with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter after Blugolds senior Will Cambio punctuated a 10-play, 67-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge. Despite a four-score deficit, the Golden Eagles didn’t lay down.
Mauston scored on its ensuing possession as junior Spenser Lehman connected with senior Camron Cafferty on a 65-yard pitch-and-catch to pull within 36-14 with just under a minute left in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles looked to really get flying as they recovered the ensuing onside kick, but the officials ruled it an illegal pop-up kick.
“That’s one of those ones where I get the rule and it’s tough, because if we get it we have a whole bunch of momentum again, and it would have been great to get it, but that’s the way it was,” Roland Lehman said. “The officials made the correct call, I totally agree with the call, but it’s one where you hope you can get it, we thought we had it but we didn’t.”
Even with the successful recovery overturned, Mauston’s defense forced a punt on the ensuing Aquinas drive and needed just four plays to find pay dirt again, this time on a 62-yard strike from Spenser Lehman to senior Jack Luehman to pull within 36-22 with 7:49 to go.
After getting burned by a penalty, Mauston recovered the ensuing onside kick but it couldn’t take advantage. The Golden Eagles drove inside the Blugolds redzone but a block in the back penalty took the wind out of their sails and Mauston ultimately turned the ball over on downs. From there, the Blugolds ran out the clock and put any hopes of Mauston’s first 3-0 start since 2003 to bed.
“A penalty kind of put us a bad position from the get-go where we had to take some shots down field, and when the other team knows you’re going to be throwing it, it’s tough to throw the ball,” Roland Lehman said.
The response was welcoming after a difficult start as Aquinas owned the first half as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime behind its three turnovers. The duo of Cambio and junior Joe Penchi, which combined for 288 rushing yards, scored two touchdowns apiece, including a 58-yard scamper by Penchi, to put Mauston in a deep hole.
“Those really hurt,” Roland Lehman said of the points off turnovers. “Usually whoever wins the turnover battle is going to win the game, so getting down 21-0 to a pretty tough team that can run the ball really well and chew up clock, you won’t get a lot of possessions after that. That was tough and we have to do a better job holding onto the ball.”
The Golden Eagles ultimately got off the ground in the second half however, starting with a 16-yard touchdown run by Armstrong with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter. The following two-point conversion cut the lead to 28-8, but the Blugolds had the answer.
Aquinas responded with a 10-play, 67-yard drive finished off by a one-yard plunge by Cambio, who had 194 yards and three scores on 32 carries, with 2:22 remaining in the quarter, and the ensuing two-point run re-established a 28-point lead at 36-8.
“We could have tanked it the rest of the night but our kids kept battling, were able to put up a couple more scores and had another drive going at the end,” Roland Lehman said. “We kept making plays and didn’t give up, all the way down to the final drive. We got ourselves back into the game and I’m really proud of the way they responded.”
Armstrong racked up 185 yards on the ground on 26 carries, while Spenser Lehman was 14-of-19 for 190 yards, two scores and a pick as he connected with Luehman for a game-high nine catches for 112 yards. Roland Lehman was pleased to see the Eagles open up their passing game, which should be key next week when they travel to bitter rival Wisconsin Dells.
The Chiefs will be riding high off a 40-0 romp over Juneau Dodgeland on Friday, but Lehman knows Mauston will also be chomping at the bit.
“They’ll be fired up and ready to go, and against the Dells is probably our biggest rivalry game,” he said. “We have to take care of some injuries and hopefully we haven’t lost any kids for an extended period of time. Hopefully we get everyone healthy, have a good week, don’t get anyone sick and play again Friday night.”
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 36, MAUSTON 22
Aquinas;14;14;8;0;—;36
Mauston;0;0;14;8;—;22
First quarter
Aq: Joe Penchi 10 run (Will Cambio run), 4:17.
Aq: Will Cambio 6 run (Kick blocked), 1:33.
Second quarter
Aq: Joe Penchi 58 run (Will Cambio kick), 6:59.
Aq: Will Cambio 7 run (Will Cambio kick), 2:56.
Third quarter
Mau: Kraig Armstrong 16 run (Jack Luehman pass from Spenser Lehman), 6:02.
Aq: Will Cambio 1 run (Calvin Hargrove run), 2:22.
Mau: Camron Cafferty 65 pass from Spenser Lehman (Run failed), 0:56.
Fourth quarter
Mau: Jack Luehman 62 pass from Spenser Lehman (Adon Saylor pass from Spenser Lehman), 7:49.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Aq 18; Mau 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Aq 45-297; Mau 31-193. Passing yards — Aq 67; Mau 190. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Aq 4-9-1, Mau 14-19-1. Fumbles-lost — Aq 2-1, Mau 3-2. Penalties-yards — Aq 5-58; Mau 6-50.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — Aq: Will Cambio 32-194; Mau: Kraig Armstrong 26-185.
Passing — Aq: Jackson Flottmeyer 4-9-1-67; Mau: Spenser Lehman 14-19-1-190.
Receiving — Aq: Zack Schwartz 1-43; Mau: Jack Luehman 9-112.
