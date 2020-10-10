PREP FOOTBALL: Early turnovers spoil Mauston's Homecoming comeback bid against La Crosse Aquinas

“That’s one of those ones where I get the rule and it’s tough, because if we get it we have a whole bunch of momentum again, and it would have been great to get it, but that’s the way it was,” Roland Lehman said. “The officials made the correct call, I totally agree with the call, but it’s one where you hope you can get it, we thought we had it but we didn’t.”

Even with the successful recovery overturned, Mauston’s defense forced a punt on the ensuing Aquinas drive and needed just four plays to find pay dirt again, this time on a 62-yard strike from Spenser Lehman to senior Jack Luehman to pull within 36-22 with 7:49 to go.

After getting burned by a penalty, Mauston recovered the ensuing onside kick but it couldn’t take advantage. The Golden Eagles drove inside the Blugolds redzone but a block in the back penalty took the wind out of their sails and Mauston ultimately turned the ball over on downs. From there, the Blugolds ran out the clock and put any hopes of Mauston’s first 3-0 start since 2003 to bed.

“A penalty kind of put us a bad position from the get-go where we had to take some shots down field, and when the other team knows you’re going to be throwing it, it’s tough to throw the ball,” Roland Lehman said.