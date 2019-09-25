The Westfield prep football’s varsity season officially came to a close Tuesday night, a month ahead of schedule due to a litany of injuries.
The Westfield football program, which opened the season with just 19 players, announced on its Facebook page that due to mostly concussions, the safety of its remaining players is too much of a concern and the remaining varsity games will be canceled.
“We did not have a limit or a plan if that had happened. We were just hoping to be healthy,” Westfield athletic director Jeff Steckbauer said. “We had some major injuries the last two weeks that basically took out quite a few of our kids for several games or even the season for a couple of them. So we were basically left for the next couple weeks with just 13 kids.”
This is the second time in three seasons that the Pioneers varsity season has been cut short. Prior to the 2017 season, Westfield announced it would play a JV-only schedule due to a majority of its players being just freshmen and sophomores.
The Pioneers made the return to varsity football last season but struggled on their way to winless season. The struggles again continued this fall, as Westfield dropped its first five games, averaging just 10.2 points per game while allowing 36 points per game.
While the Pioneers’ season is officially over for 2019, the future is very much up in the air with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Assocation’s statewide football-only conference realignment set to take place next fall.
Westfield is set to remain in the South Central Conference alongside current conference foes Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Wautoma and Wisconsin Dells, with Poynette joining from the Capitol North and Montello/Princeton/Green Lake making the move over from the Trailways Large.
According to Steckbauer, under the new realignment process, the team cannot declare to play eight-man football until Dec. 1, 2020. If the Pioneers choose to go that route, they would then make the transition to eight-man football in 2022, but the school has not made that decision yet, despite previous talks.
“We’re discussing it and we have discussed it the last couple years,” Steckbauer said. “With eight-man football changing more, before the new conference realignment, schools that were eight-man football were all over the state and far, far away. We just felt like we’d stay 11-man, but with eight-man football becoming more popular and more teams declaring, it makes it more enticing so schools aren’t driving forever.”
Another viable option for the Pioneers if they aren’t able to field their own team would be a co-op. The crux of the issue for Westfield is that there is no other school within a reasonable traveling distance to join with the exception being Montello, who is already teamed up with Princeton and Green Lake.
Steckbauer said the prospects of making the jump to eight-man “would be more enticing for the community” than joining a co-op.
While the Pioneers lose just four seniors, their incoming freshman class for next year is quite small, with just 50 total students and two, maybe three, likely to play football according to Steckbauer. The good news for Westfield is that it has a large seventh-grade contingent and Steckbauer said there are “roughly about 70-plus” kids currently playing flag football in grades 3-6.
