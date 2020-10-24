PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston finds footing after slow start for 44-6 romp over Westfield

Plenty of rain throughout Thursday night made for slick playing conditions for the Mauston football team Friday.
The glossy grass made it tough for the Golden Eagles to find their footing early on but eventually they found their stride, both on the ground and through the air, in a 44-6 romp over Westfield in a South Central Conference game at Gordon R. Olson Middle School.
Senior Kraig Armstrong rushed for 171 yards and three scores while junior Spenser Lehman added 153 yards and three more through the air as the Golden Eagles remained perfect in league play.
“We felt that Westfield was a team we could beat, and it took us a little bit to get going, mainly some of it being the weather,” Mauston coach Roland Lehman said. “We had some fumbles and an interception with the ball just not coming out well, but once we adjusted to the conditions and talked about the grip on the football, we got going and did some things well.”
After putting up 22 points in the first quarter last week against Wisconsin Dells, Mauston (4-1, 3-0 South Central) was kept in check by the Pioneers early on as Westfield held the Golden Eagles to just a score in the first quarter.
Senior Jack Luehman doubled the Mauston lead early in the second quarter when he reeled in a 41-yard pitch-and-catch from Spenser Lehman with 10 minutes, 30 seconds left until halftime. Senior Dawson Dearth secured the following two-point conversion from Lehman for a 16-0 lead.
Despite trailing by two scores, the Pioneers started to get cooking its ensuing drive. Senior Trevor Gray connected with senior Brady Holly on 25-yard pass on the first play of the ensuing drive to put the Pioneers in business at the Mauston 26-yard line.
Westfield (0-2, 0-2) looked in dire straits shortly after however as it got backed into a fourth-and-12, but Gray hit sophomore Kashton Kangas on a 27-yard touchdown pass to put the Pioneers on the board. Gray’s ensuing two-point pass was incomplete but Westfield had life trailing 16-6 with 8:02 remaining in the half.
As quickly as the Pioneers built up their momentum it was gone just as fast. Mauston responded with two more scores just before halftime just over a minute apart. After the Westfield score, the Golden Eagles rattled off a 10-play, 53-yard drive, capped off by an Armstrong 15-yard touchdown run with 1:41 left in the half.
Two plays later, Mauston sophomore Carver Goodman picked off Gray and returned the interception down to the Pioneers 15-yardline. The very next snap, Spenser Lehman connected again with Luehman on a short out and the 5-foot-9, 170-pound do-it-all man handled the rest, tip-toing the sideline for a 15-yard score with 34 seconds remaining to extend the advantage to 32-6.
“That was big,” Spenser Lehman said. “Of course late in the season when we play better teams, we’re going to need to strike faster and those late points in the half before we go into halftime is a huge momentum swing.”
Looking to get back on track out of the intermission, Westfield was turned over on downs on its opening drive of the second half. Mauston needed just one play to pad its lead as Armstrong took a 60-yard run to the house for a 38-6 lead with 7:33 left in the third quarter.
After the teams traded fumble recoveries, Westfield was again turned over on downs with 1:49 left in the third. Mauston again wasted little time, needing just three plays to find pay dirt on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lehman to senior Adon Saylor. The latter missed the following extra point with 23 seconds left but the 44-6 cushion was enough to put a running clock into effect.
From there, the Golden Eagles defense did the rest as they snuffed out the Pioneers’ hopes of a late touchdown before the Mauston offense ran out the clock. The Mauston defense did its part all night, forcing a pair of turnovers and holding the Pioneers to just 173 total yards, including 121 rushing on 35 carries, good for 3.5 yards per attempt.
“They run a lot of off-balanced stuff and goofy formations, so you really have to know who’s eligible and who’s not,” Roland Lehman said. “I think our guys did a good job of recognizing that, not getting out of formation and then swarming to the ball carrier.”
Offensively, Luehman hauled in four passes for 77 yards, while Saylor made four grabs for 44 yards of his own. Spenser Lehman, who completed his final nine attempts after starting the night 1-of-5 with an interception, credited the offensive line for its hard work and the receivers’ abilities to get out.
With the win, and Wautoma’s 14-7 loss to Wisconsin Dells on Friday, the Golden Eagles can clinch the outright SCC title next week with a win over Adams-Friendship. For Roland Lehman, he’s hoping the team can build off another stellar, all-around effort.
“It’s always competitive over there; they’re a well-coached team and it’s going to be a physical game, we just hope we can get it in,” he said.
MAUSTON 44, WESTFIELD 6
Westfield;0;6;0;0;—;6
Mauston;8;24;12;0;—;44
First quarter
M: Kraig Armstrong 5 run (Dalton Hoehn pass from Spenser Lehman, 3:56.
Second quarter
M: Jack Luehman 41 pass from Lehman (Dawson Dearth pass from Lehman), 10:30.
W: Kashton Kangas 27 pass from Trevor Gray (pass failed), 8:02.
M: Armgstron 15 run (Lehman pass from Lehman), 1:41.
M: Luehman 15 pass from Lehman (Dearth pass from Lehman), 0:34.
Third quarter
M: Armstrong 60 run (pass failed), 7:33.
M: Adon Saylor 5 pass from Lehman (kick failed), 0:23.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — W 8, M 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 35-121, M 27-178. Passing yards — W 52, M 153. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — W 2-8-1, M 10-14-1. Fumbles-lost — W 4-1, M 3-1. Penalties-lost — W 5-22, M 6-40.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Passing — W: Trevor Gray 2-8-1-52; M: Spenser Lehman 10-14-2-153.
Rushing — W: Carter Stauffacher 17-78; M: Kraig Armstrong 18-171.
Receiving — W: Kashton Kangas 1-27; M: Jack Luehman 4-77.
