PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston finds footing after slow start for 44-6 romp over Westfield

Looking to get back on track out of the intermission, Westfield was turned over on downs on its opening drive of the second half. Mauston needed just one play to pad its lead as Armstrong took a 60-yard run to the house for a 38-6 lead with 7:33 left in the third quarter.

After the teams traded fumble recoveries, Westfield was again turned over on downs with 1:49 left in the third. Mauston again wasted little time, needing just three plays to find pay dirt on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lehman to senior Adon Saylor. The latter missed the following extra point with 23 seconds left but the 44-6 cushion was enough to put a running clock into effect.

From there, the Golden Eagles defense did the rest as they snuffed out the Pioneers’ hopes of a late touchdown before the Mauston offense ran out the clock. The Mauston defense did its part all night, forcing a pair of turnovers and holding the Pioneers to just 173 total yards, including 121 rushing on 35 carries, good for 3.5 yards per attempt.

“They run a lot of off-balanced stuff and goofy formations, so you really have to know who’s eligible and who’s not,” Roland Lehman said. “I think our guys did a good job of recognizing that, not getting out of formation and then swarming to the ball carrier.”