PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston pulls away from Adams-Friendship, 36-14, to lock up SCC title

The Golden Eagles really got off the ground in the fourth as they scored twice to put the hammer down on the Green Devils. Armstrong got things started with a 10-yard scamper of his own before Cafferty and Lehman connected again, this time on a five-yard pitch-and-catch to seize a 36-14 lead.

The trio of Amrstrong, Cafferty and Lehman picked apart the Adams-Friendship defense all night and got the scoring started in the second following an empty first quarter. Amstrong broke through first as he raced in from 12 yards out and Lehman ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 cushion.

Lehman and Cafferty hooked up for the following score, this time on a 46-yard bomb to stretch the lead to 14-0. While the offense lagged before getting back up to speed, the Golden Eagles defense was flying high all night.

Mauston held the Green Devils to just 179 total yards, including 84 yards on 23 rushing attempts, and picked off Quinnell once. Lehman continued his hot hand as he connected on 9-of-13 passes for 172 yards, connecting Cafferty five times for 112 yards and two scores.

With the league title locked up, Mauston is looking to close out the regular season with a fourth straight victory. The Golden Eagles opponent has yet to be determined however, as the team is left without a Week 7 foe.