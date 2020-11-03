PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston pulls away from Adams-Friendship, 36-14, to lock up SCC title

Following a brief one-year hiatus, the Mauston football team is back atop the South Central Conference.
With a chance to lock up its first outright SCC title since 2018, the Golden Eagles did just that on Oct. 30 as they pulled away for a 36-14 road win over Adams-Friendship. Senior Kraig Armstrong continued his dominant run as he went over the 1,000 yard mark with 223 yards and three scores on 43 carries to secure an unbeaten record in league play.
While Mauston (5-1, 4-0 SCC) ultimately came out on top, the Golden Eagles got plenty of push back from the Green Devils. After trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, Adams-Friendship (1-4, 1-2) scored 14 straight points to knot things at 14 early in the third quarter.
Following a 46-yard strike from Chrystian Quinnell to Dalton Pollex cut the lead to 14-6, the Green Devils gunslinger found pay dirt in the third quarter as he ran in from three yards out on a broken play to pull within 14-12. Quinnell, who finished 95 yards on 5-of-13 passing, found Dylan Parr on the following two-point conversion to even things at 14.
With their lead gone, the Golden Eagles turned to their bell cow back as Armstrong charged Mauston back in front. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound bruiser bullied in from three yards out and senior Camron Cafferty hauled in a pass from junior Spenser Lehman on the following two-point conversion to give Mauston a 22-14 lead before the end of the third quarter, sparking 22 unanswered points to close the game.
The Golden Eagles really got off the ground in the fourth as they scored twice to put the hammer down on the Green Devils. Armstrong got things started with a 10-yard scamper of his own before Cafferty and Lehman connected again, this time on a five-yard pitch-and-catch to seize a 36-14 lead.
The trio of Amrstrong, Cafferty and Lehman picked apart the Adams-Friendship defense all night and got the scoring started in the second following an empty first quarter. Amstrong broke through first as he raced in from 12 yards out and Lehman ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 cushion.
Lehman and Cafferty hooked up for the following score, this time on a 46-yard bomb to stretch the lead to 14-0. While the offense lagged before getting back up to speed, the Golden Eagles defense was flying high all night.
Mauston held the Green Devils to just 179 total yards, including 84 yards on 23 rushing attempts, and picked off Quinnell once. Lehman continued his hot hand as he connected on 9-of-13 passes for 172 yards, connecting Cafferty five times for 112 yards and two scores.
With the league title locked up, Mauston is looking to close out the regular season with a fourth straight victory. The Golden Eagles opponent has yet to be determined however, as the team is left without a Week 7 foe.
Mauston’s initially scheduled game against Montello/Princton/Green Lake was scrapped after the Phoenix moved to the alternative spring season. The Golden Eagles had scheduled match-up with former SCC adversary Nekoosa last week, but the Papermakers were forced to cancel after COVID-19 case.
MAUSTON 36, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 14
Mauston;0;14;8;14;—;36
Support Local Journalism
Adams-Friendship;0;6;8;0;—;14
M: Kraig Armstrong 12 run (Spenser Lehman run)
M: Camron Cafferty 46 pass from Spenser Lehman (Pass failed)
AF: Dalton Pollex 46 pass from Chrystian Quinnell (Run failed)
AF: Chrystian Quinnell 3 run (Dylan Parr pass from Chrystian Quinnell)
M: Kraig Armstrong 3 run (Camron Cafferty pass from Spenser Lehman)
M: Kraig Armstrong 10 run (Run failed)
M: Camron Cafferty 5 pass from Spenser Lehman (Kraig Armstrong run)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — M 17, AF 8. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 46-223, AF 23-84. Passing yards — M 172, AF 95. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 9-13-0, AF 5-13-1. Penalties-yards — M 4-25, AF 5-55. Fumbles-lost — Not reported.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — M: Kraig Armstrong 46-223. AF: Jordan Jossart 12-83.
Passing — M: Spenser Lehman 9-13-0-172. AF: Chrystian Quinnell 5-13-1-95.
Receiving — M: Camron Cafferty 5-112. AF: Dalton Pollex 1-46.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!