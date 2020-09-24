PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston ready to reload once again in 2020

Offensively, the Eagles have plenty to hang their hat on despite having to replace Hall, starting with Luehman. The second-team all-league receiver led the Eagles last year with 519 yards and six receiving touchdowns on 38 catches. Lehman knows he’ll rely on Luehman in the passing game, but possibly not just split out wide.

“He’s a really excellent receiver; he’s got the ability to break tackles on short routes and get big yards. We’d probably like to involve him a bit more in the run game, and he may even be at the quarterback position at times,” Lehman said. “He’s one of those kids that we’re going to move around and use his athletic ability.”

Helping to get the ball out to Luehman will be junior quarterback Spenser Lehman, who excelled at the JV level last year. The challenge now is to tailoring the offense around his skills. Senior running back Kraig Armstrong should alleviate some of that pressure, as he returns after leading the Eagles on the ground last season with 491 yards and four scores on 107 carries.

“He’s going to be a vocal leader on our team and being able to bring him back, I think he’s going to get the bulk of the carries this year,” Roland Lehman said.