PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston ready to reload once again in 2020

The yearly challenge of any prep football team is try and replace the production from whatever seniors you lose to graduation.
In his nine years as Mauston head coach, Roland Lehman has found the fun in trying to replicate the success of previous years with new players stepping up and filling those voids. Again Lehman and the Golden Eagles are eager to find a new recipe for success in 2020 after a fifth straight playoff berth last season.
“The thing with smaller-school football, a lot of those kids are going to be two-way players, doing multiple things,” Lehman said. “That’s kind of the challenge we have every year, and it’s fun to see which kids can step up and fill those voids; it’s kind of a fresh start and that’s what makes it exciting, so we’ll see how it pans out.”
Mauston, which finished 6-4 overall last season, including a runner-up finish in the South Central Conference last year at 5-1, graduated 12 seniors last year, including five All-SCC picks. Among the honorees gone are two-year starting quarterback Cade Hall, Gage Kobylski and Isaac Saylor, who each garnered two-way all-league honors last year.
Also gone are first team selections Matt Tyler and Logan Oliver; however, the cupboard isn’t completely bare for Lehman, especially on defense. The Eagles, who surrendered 18.9 points per game, will again be stout up front as they return first-team defensive line selections Josh Bell and Sterling Wilke.
The senior duo were two of the team’s top-six tacklers last season, with Wilke racking up 49 tackles, including 43 solo, to go along with five sacks. Bell was even more lethal at getting to opposing quarterbacks, compiling a team-high 8.5 sacks to go along with 37 tackles and a fumble recovery.
“I would think just with our experience and the guys we’re bringing back, our defensive line is going to be our strong point,” Lehman said. “Bell and Wilke are really tough and strong up front.”
Along with Bell and Wilke, the Eagles also return senior defensive lineman Ryle Kobylski. Mauston also brings back two of their top defensive backs in seniors Dawson Dearth and Camron Cafferty, with the former totaling 21 tackles and the latter adding a pair of interceptions.
Helping to lock down the defensive back field will be senior Jack Luehman. Lehman said Luehman did a lot of everything last year, as evidence by his 59 tackles, and could be the Eagles’ starting safety this year.
In the middle is where Mauston must make up ground with the losses of Gage Kobylski, Tyler and Saylor. That doesn’t mean Lehman isn’t confident, as he believes the team has a number of talented prospects, including juniors Noah Kratochvil, Adon Saylor and Tyler Hardy.
“In our middle backers we lost some good kids, so some other ones are going to have to step up, and that’s just going through practice to see who can fill the void and will be a good fit,” he said.
Offensively, the Eagles have plenty to hang their hat on despite having to replace Hall, starting with Luehman. The second-team all-league receiver led the Eagles last year with 519 yards and six receiving touchdowns on 38 catches. Lehman knows he’ll rely on Luehman in the passing game, but possibly not just split out wide.
“He’s a really excellent receiver; he’s got the ability to break tackles on short routes and get big yards. We’d probably like to involve him a bit more in the run game, and he may even be at the quarterback position at times,” Lehman said. “He’s one of those kids that we’re going to move around and use his athletic ability.”
Helping to get the ball out to Luehman will be junior quarterback Spenser Lehman, who excelled at the JV level last year. The challenge now is to tailoring the offense around his skills. Senior running back Kraig Armstrong should alleviate some of that pressure, as he returns after leading the Eagles on the ground last season with 491 yards and four scores on 107 carries.
“He’s going to be a vocal leader on our team and being able to bring him back, I think he’s going to get the bulk of the carries this year,” Roland Lehman said.
Junior Dalton Hoehn will help provide a one-two punch alongside Armstrong, and the pair should have some comfortable running lanes with Bell anchoring the Eagles offensive line. Wilke, Ryle Kobylski and senior Aiden Zufall will also be doling out pancake blocks, while Kratochvil and sophomore Nick Erler should provide depth up front.
On the outside, Cafferty, Dearth and senior Hayden Goodman round out a good-sized receiving corps. With that healthy mix of running and passing weapons, Roland Lehman expects the Golden Eagles to field a balanced attack, it will just be a matter of finding the perfect mix.
“It’s one of those things right now where we’re just trying to figure out who fits where and gives us our best 11 out on the field,” he said.
While that will take time, the Golden Eagles haven’t had any issues adapting to the new COVID-19 safety protocols. Roland Lehman said the group has been following what the coaching staff’s orders following the safety guidelines, with some reminders here and there.
“I think the kids are pretty excited to be playing and just having the opportunity to play a game,” he added.
While a sixth consecutive trip to the postseason is currently in limbo with what the WIAA is calling the postseason’s “culminating events” up in the air, Lehman said the group is just enjoying being together.
“We’ve got a little bit of time, but that’s kind of the fun part of coaching, seeing that cohesiveness come together,” he said. “I’m excited about the attitude the kids have; they’re working really hard and I’m just excited to be able to play football this fall.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!