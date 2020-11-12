PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston recouping its assets ahead of Level 1 showdown with Lake Mills

“It’s one of those things where (you say), ‘Hey, let’s try to put together a 10-play drive, eat up some minutes, get some positive yards and try to get a score out of it to try to take away some of the momentum they have,’” he said.

Should the Golden Eagles spring the upset, they would face either top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran (5-0) or No. 4 Madison Edgewood (5-2) in the championship game of their Div. 3 four-team pod. While traditionally a Div. 4 team, Lehman said it was the nature of the beast with the fluidity of this season that the Golden Eagles were bumped up a division.

It’s already been a remarkable year for Mauston as it reclaimed the South Central Conference title for the second time in three years following a runner-up finish in 2019. And for Lehman, any other games, win or lose, are just another feather in the cap.

“Back in June and July, it wasn’t looking good that we’d have a chance to play this fall. So being able to play and getting as many games in as we have, and as many conference games and to win a conference championship, it’s been a great year,” he said.

“Every game we get is just kind of icing on the cake, so to speak, so we’re going to enjoy every minute of it, especially our seniors. So we’re just going to play as hard as we can and keep going as long as we can.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.