PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston recouping its assets ahead of Level 1 showdown with Lake Mills

It’s never easy when initial plans get disjointed, but the Mauston football team has pressed on.
After having its regular season finale against former South Central Conference foe Nekoosa canceled last week, the Golden Eagles have turned their attention to the postseason and Friday’s Division 3 Level 1 match-up against Lake Mills. While the Papermakers’ prep went for naught, No. 3 seed Mauston and coach Roland Lehman put the week to good use, which will be pivotal against the No. 2 L-Cats.
“It was nice to practice; we anticipated having a game all the way up to Thursday so it was a little disappointing to put all that time and effort in, and game plan for a specific team and not be able to play,” Lehman said.
“But hopefully we got a little bit healthier; we had a couple kids banged up, and weren’t even sure if we were going to have enough kids at one point. Right now we’re pretty thin, but we’re going to have enough kids to play so we’re happy about that.”
The Golden Eagles’ forces started to dwindle leading up to their 36-14 win over Adams-Friendship on Oct. 30. According to Lehman, Mauston “had some kids waiting on tests and other sick,” on top of some players getting banged up. Among those was Camron Cafferty, as the senior wide receiver was unable to practice last week and whose status remains uncertain for Friday.
Despite that, Lehman is confident the Golden Eagles will be in good shape.
“Last week we just weren’t 100% sure with what was going to happen, but I think we’re going to put enough guys out there to field a team this week,” he said.
“Overall we don’t have a big roster and we usually only dress 20-some kids, so we’re going to have about 20 going in. We’re just super thin, so if somebody goes down, it’s going to be a scrambling match to try and replace them.”
That would be the worst case scenario against an L-Cats team that is on the prowl once again. Lake Mills posted its fifth straight winning season this fall, finishing the regular season at 5-2.
The L-Cats two losses came by a combined 11 points to Mineral Point (44-36) and Lakeside Lutheran (24-21), ranked No. 1 in Division 6 and No. 4 in Div. 5 of the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, respectively. Lake Mills features a potent offense that is averaging 36.7 points and a whopping 422.3 yards per game.
Commanding the L-Cats’ run-and-shoot offense is quarterback Adam Moen. The senior dual-threat signal caller led the state in passing yards (3,517) and touchdowns (39) last season and has been just as lethal in the shortened 2020 campaign.
Moen has thrown for 1,764 yards and 16 touchdowns to just five interceptions, while adding another 512 yards and 11 scores on the ground. He has plenty of weapons at his disposal as well, led by top receiver Jaxson Retrum and running back Charlie Cassady.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Retrum has hauled in 44 passes for 700 yards and nine TDs this season, while Cassady leads the ground game with 540 yards and eight end zone trips as the L-Cats have torched teams with a run option look.
“They’ve got some outstanding athletes at every position; I don’t think they’re weak at any position if you look at their quarterback, running back and wide receivers. Especially their skill players; they’re big, they’re tall and they’re athletic, and we don’t match-up great against that,” Lehman said.
Despite the unfavorable assignments, Lehman has faith in the Golden Eagles’ defensive system and knows the game could come down to 1-on-1 match-ups.
“We know we’re going to get them, it’s just a matter of us trying to be able to come up and tackle, because they will throw a bunch of underneath stuff and count on their players to break tackles,” he said. “They’re also really good at the deep ball as well, so that’s going to put a lot of stress on our kids but I think we’re up to the challenge.”
As for the Golden Eagles offense, it could be an uphill climb against a Lake Mills unit that’s allowing 18 points and 231.4 yards per game, including 126 on the ground. Mauston’s rushing attack has been spearheaded by Kraig Armstrong, as the senior has rushed for 1,124 yards (187.3 per game) and 14 TDs.
Easy running lanes could be hard to come, but the Mauston aerial assault has begun to blossom over time. Junior gunslinger Spenser Lehman has thrown 830 yards and 11 scores with just three interceptions on 59-of-84 attempts, good for a 70.2 completion percentage.
Senior Jack Luehman leads the receiving corps with 24 catches for 293 yards and five scores.
“That’s been a great dimension because teams are definitely trying to load up and stop our run, so our passing game has worked really well, especially when we’ve needed it,” Roland Lehman said.
According to the veteran coach, the biggest thing the Golden Eagles need to do offensively is keep moving forward.
“If we get into situations where it’s second- or third-and-long, that’s not going to be ideal for us,” he said. “We have to try to get positive yards on everything, and we may be in four-down territory a lot this week to try to get things (going).”
Churning out yards will be doubly important coming out of halftime. The L-Cats have torched opponents in the third quarter this season, outscoring them 71-22 in the first 12 minutes of the second half. Halftime adjustments will be pivotal, and Roland Lehman said that, should the Golden Eagles get the ball out of the intermission, a long drive would be beneficial.
“It’s one of those things where (you say), ‘Hey, let’s try to put together a 10-play drive, eat up some minutes, get some positive yards and try to get a score out of it to try to take away some of the momentum they have,’” he said.
Should the Golden Eagles spring the upset, they would face either top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran (5-0) or No. 4 Madison Edgewood (5-2) in the championship game of their Div. 3 four-team pod. While traditionally a Div. 4 team, Lehman said it was the nature of the beast with the fluidity of this season that the Golden Eagles were bumped up a division.
It’s already been a remarkable year for Mauston as it reclaimed the South Central Conference title for the second time in three years following a runner-up finish in 2019. And for Lehman, any other games, win or lose, are just another feather in the cap.
“Back in June and July, it wasn’t looking good that we’d have a chance to play this fall. So being able to play and getting as many games in as we have, and as many conference games and to win a conference championship, it’s been a great year,” he said.
“Every game we get is just kind of icing on the cake, so to speak, so we’re going to enjoy every minute of it, especially our seniors. So we’re just going to play as hard as we can and keep going as long as we can.”
