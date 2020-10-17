PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston starts, closes strong to down Wisconsin Dells, 45-7

WISCONSIN DELLS — A slow start last week weighed down the Mauston football team from fully getting home against La Crosse Aquinas.
Against rival Wisconsin Dells Friday night, the Golden Eagles opted to make a statement early on, using a 22-point first quarter to roll past the Chiefs, 45-7, in a South Central Conference game at Wisconsin Dells Middle School. Senior Kraig Armstrong notched 278 rushing yards and four scores on 28 carries, as well as an interception and a fumble recovery, to lead Mauston to its seventh straight win over the Chiefs.
“We have to come out strong because we have a history of coming out flat in the first half and picking it up in the second, so we made it very vital this week,” Armstrong said, noting the Golden Eagles’ focus on intensity this week.
“We were in all pads, all week to make sure we were focused and intense the entire time, so we could show it on the field.”
Armstrong noted slow starts have been a major roadblock for Mauston (3-1, 2-0 South Central) in the past. The 5-foot-10, 172-pounder ran through the proverbial barricade early on and helping set the tone in the first quarter.
Armstrong accounted for all of Mauston’s yards on its opening drive of the game after the Golden Eagles surprised the Chiefs with an onside on the opening kickoff and recovered at midfield. Armstrong ripped off three runs, capped off by a 15-yard scamper, plus the ensuing two-point conversion, for an 8-0 lead with 11 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first quarter.
He later added a 4-yard touchdown run and 10-yard dash to pay dirt with 3:20 left in the first quarter off another successful onside kick for a 22-0 lead.
“It was and it kind of starts with our O-line up front,” Mauston coach Roland Lehman said of the vital start on the ground. “We were hitting some big runs to start off with, and then they started stacking the box, so being able to hit some things down field.”
Trailing by three scores, the Chiefs (2-2, 1-2) eventually got in the end zone on its ensuing drive after Armstrong’s third score. Wisconsin Dells benefitted from an illegal touch by the Golden Eagles after another attempted onside kick as it started from the Mauston 44-yard line.
The Chiefs nearly got stopped, facing a fourth-and-7 from the 27, but junior Will Michalsky connected with junior Peyton Knapton on a 25-yard pitch-and-catch down to the Golden Eagles two. A pair of plays later, Michalsky zipped a pass to senior Silas Greendeer as he was getting tackled for a 1-yard score to pull within 22-7 with 11:04 left in the quarter.
Wisconsin Dells forced a turnover on downs on Mauston’s next possession but failed to take advantage. After a Michalsky 15-yard scramble, Armstrong ripped a jump ball out of the arms of Wisconsin Dells’ Brooks Slack for an interception on the second play of the Chiefs next drive.
“That’s huge and a huge play,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said. “We got the momentum, and I thought we had the momentum for quite a bit in that second quarter, we just didn’t quite deflate it and obviously it was another turning point in the game.”
“I was just trying to play the best defense I can,” Armstrong added, noting he couldn’t see the ball. “I heard ball, I looked up and it hit me in the head, so I just had to make sure I could secure it.”
Mauston didn’t capitalize on the takeaway but did in the second half as it was all Golden Eagles out of the intermission. Mauston opened the second half on a 16-play, 69-yard drive that ran off 9 minutes, 49 seconds, punctuated by a 22-yard quarterback draw by junior Spenser Lehman for a 30-7 lead with 2:05 left in the third.
Lehman said he and his staff challenged the offense line at halftime after lagging into the break, and the group made a statement.
“We put a really long drive together, I felt that gave us some momentum,” he said.
“They definitely get tired; you see them huffing and puffing, but our kids battled. That drive right there, they battled hard, but they just weren’t able to finish it. It’s good to see that fire, but we have to capitalize on the 50/50 plays,” Janke added, noting the Golden Eagles’ key conversions.
Spenser Lehman connected with senior Camron Cafferty on a 24-yard pitch-and-catch on a second-and-25 following a holding penalty and dead ball personal foul. Armstrong picked up two yards on a fourth-and-1 to preserve the drive even further and Lehman kept things alive with a 15-yard run on a third-and-5.
Looking to get back into the game, the Chiefs didn’t help their cause. Wisconsin Dells were turned over on downs and fumbled on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, leading to a pair of Mauston scores. Spenser Lehman hit Cafferty in stride on a 31-yard out-and-up off the turnover on downs, while Armstrong sealed the win with a 31-yard scurry to put a running clock into effect with just under 7 minutes remaining.
Lehman completed 14-of-18 passes for 123 yards and a score, as well as 66 yards rushing, while the Golden Eagles as a whole racked up 347 yards on the ground on 38 carries. Wisconsin Dells, which was down 12 players due to close contact to individuals to contract the COVID-19 virus, had just six total first downs and never crossed into Golden Eagles territory offensively, only starting on its opponents half of the field.
“You’re asking guys that typically don’t get a lot of reps during the week and you’re putting them in there,” Janke said, acknowledging the Chiefs were waiting until 4 p.m. Friday to learn the availability of a player.
“Give them a lot of credit, I know they’re going through a lot of adversity, and they really battled,” Roland Lehman added. “I give them and their coach credit because they could have rolled over, but like us last week, they battled back but we were able to hold them off and get things going.”
Mauston will host Westfield next week as it looks to remain unbeaten in SCC play, while the Chiefs will travel to Wautoma.
MAUSTON 45, WISCONSIN DELLS 7
Mauston;22;0;8;15;—;45
Wisconsin Dells;0;7;0;0;—;7
First quarter
M: Kraig Armstrong 15 run (Armstrong run), 11:37.
M: Kraig Armstrong 4 run (pass failed), 5:24.
M: Kraig Armstrong 10 run (Jack Luehman pass from Spenser Lehman), 3:20.
Second quarter
WD: Silas Greendeer 1 pass from Will Michalsky (Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk kick), 11:04.
Third quarter
M: Spenser Lehman 22 run (Dalton Hoehn pass from Spenser Lehman), 2:05.
Fourth quarter
M: Camron Cafferty 31 pass from Spenser Lehman (Dalton Hoehn pass from Spenser Lehman), 7:28.
M: Kraig Armstrong 31 run (Adon Saylor kick), 6:53.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — M 16; WD 6. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 38-347, WD 20-67. Passing yards — M 123; WD 46. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 14-18-0; WD 4-15-1. Fumbles-lost — M 1-0; WD 2-1. Penalties-yards — M 10-90; WD 6-40.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — M: Kraig Armstrong 28-278; WD: Will Michalsky 11-33.
Passing — M: Spenser Lehman 14-18-0-123; WD: Will Michalsky 4-14-1-46.
Receiving — M: Camron Cafferty 3-85; WD: Peyton Knapton 1-28.
