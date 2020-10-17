PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston starts, closes strong to down Wisconsin Dells, 45-7

“That’s huge and a huge play,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said. “We got the momentum, and I thought we had the momentum for quite a bit in that second quarter, we just didn’t quite deflate it and obviously it was another turning point in the game.”

“I was just trying to play the best defense I can,” Armstrong added, noting he couldn’t see the ball. “I heard ball, I looked up and it hit me in the head, so I just had to make sure I could secure it.”

Mauston didn’t capitalize on the takeaway but did in the second half as it was all Golden Eagles out of the intermission. Mauston opened the second half on a 16-play, 69-yard drive that ran off 9 minutes, 49 seconds, punctuated by a 22-yard quarterback draw by junior Spenser Lehman for a 30-7 lead with 2:05 left in the third.

Lehman said he and his staff challenged the offense line at halftime after lagging into the break, and the group made a statement.

“We put a really long drive together, I felt that gave us some momentum,” he said.