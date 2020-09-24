PREP FOOTBALL: Poynette's season of change will wait till spring

Those position battles will have to go on the back burner until March, when the WIAA will begin its alternate football season. And while many in Poynette were hoping to play this fall, Kallungi understands why the move to spring was made.

“I think (the kids) wanted to play. They were disappointed in the fact that we weren’t going to get to play this fall. But at the same time, I think with the precautions that we are taking at school and things like that, it was going to be hard for us to be able to play football with those types of restrictions,” Kallugni said. “I think everybody is certainly optimistic that we are going to be able to play this spring and we’ll get a season in one way or another.”

Playing in the South Central Conference isn’t completely new for Poynette. It was a member of the conference in the past, and had some success, including in 2003, when the program finished as an undefeated SCC champion, advancing all the way to the Division 5 state finals.

Also, the Capitol North Conference hasn’t been kind to the Pumas in recent seasons. Poynette is a combined 3-22 in conference play the last five seasons. The last time Poynette qualified for the playoff was in 2014, when it finished 4-1 in the Capitol North.

Kallungi said Poynette is natural fit in the South Central Conference for football.