PREP FOOTBALL: Poynette's season of change will wait till spring

The 2020 football season was going to be a season of big change for the Poynette football team. The Pumas graduated a big senior class in the spring, meaning many starting jobs were up for grabs this fall.
The other big change for Poynette came in the form of a new conference. Statewide realignment for football went into effect this season, moving Poynette out of the six-team Capitol North Conference and into the seven-team South Central Conference, where it would be joined by Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, Wautoma, Westfield and Wisconsin Dells.
Turns out the biggest change of all hit the Pumas last month, when Poynette became one of many schools in the state that opted to move its football season to the spring due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Poynette coach Greg Kallungi said excitement was high leading up to the football season this fall.
“We had a lot of seniors that graduated last year. There was going to be plenty of spots available, so there was going be a lot of new guys playing, so I think they were definitely looking forward to that competition and seeing where everyone was going to fit,” Kallungi said. “And just the excitement of going into a new conference, playing some new opponents and things like that, absolutely there was a lot of excitement because of those two things for sure.”
Those position battles will have to go on the back burner until March, when the WIAA will begin its alternate football season. And while many in Poynette were hoping to play this fall, Kallungi understands why the move to spring was made.
“I think (the kids) wanted to play. They were disappointed in the fact that we weren’t going to get to play this fall. But at the same time, I think with the precautions that we are taking at school and things like that, it was going to be hard for us to be able to play football with those types of restrictions,” Kallugni said. “I think everybody is certainly optimistic that we are going to be able to play this spring and we’ll get a season in one way or another.”
Playing in the South Central Conference isn’t completely new for Poynette. It was a member of the conference in the past, and had some success, including in 2003, when the program finished as an undefeated SCC champion, advancing all the way to the Division 5 state finals.
Also, the Capitol North Conference hasn’t been kind to the Pumas in recent seasons. Poynette is a combined 3-22 in conference play the last five seasons. The last time Poynette qualified for the playoff was in 2014, when it finished 4-1 in the Capitol North.
Kallungi said Poynette is natural fit in the South Central Conference for football.
“We’ve been playing a lot of those teams in non-conference games the last handful of years. And I think the enrollments fit a little bit better,” Kallungi said. “And we are definitely happy about having seven conference teams as opposed to having to get by with five (conference games) and having to make the playoffs with just those five (games). It hasn’t been very easy, so I think (the South Central Conference) is a good fit.”
Poynette’s senior class this season isn’t the biggest group, but Kallungi did identify seniors Jayden Stoy and Payton Horne as two players who were expected to be leaders this fall. Stoy was a starter last year as a junior, playing on the offensive and defensive lines. On defense, Stoy forced a team-high two fumbles and finished with 17 tackles and a sack.
Horne wasn’t a starter last year, but played plenty on both sides of the ball at fullback and linebacker. On defense he finished with 14 tackles and a sack. He also rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown on four carries on offense.
Kallungi and the Pumas will now wait till spring. The coach was initially worried about putting together a spring schedule, considering the rest of the South Central Conference teams are playing football this fall. Turns out finding games hasn’t been a problem.
“Just the last few days we were able to put together what I think is a pretty good schedule,” Kallungi said back on Sept. 11. “We’re not quite ready to release it yet, but so far we have six games scheduled. All of our opponents are a comparable size to us. That was certainly one of the bigger hurdles I was concerned with.”
The other big hurdle is the weather. Will Mother Nature let high school football begin in March?
“With practice starting in the beginning of March, some years there’s no problem at all with that, and other years, depending on the winter that we’ve had, that’s a problem,” Kallungi said. “There obviously is no way of knowing, but that’s certainly a concern. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and we will be good to go.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!