PREP FOOTBALL: Turnovers pile up on Wisconsin Dells in 22-7 loss to Adams-Friendship

Mounting mistakes can create too big of a roadblock for any team to overcome.
The Wisconsin Dells football team fell victim to that Friday night as the Chiefs failed to get out of their own way in a 22-7 loss to Adams-Friendship in a South Central Conference game at Wisconsin Dells Middle School. After piling up nearly 400 yards of offense in last week’s season opening win over Westfield, the Chiefs were held to just 184 yards and committed four turnovers in the loss to the Green Devils.
“Four turnovers is going to kill you and we were tackling, still, too high. We saw the same thing last week so we have to get back to the drawing board and keep repping that, but offensively we just have to execute better,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said.
“That’s the name of the game and tonight we just didn’t do that to the best of our ability.”
The Chiefs (1-1, 1-1 South Central) shot themselves in the foot down the stretch, committing three of their four turnovers in the final 12 minutes, 45 seconds as momentum continually fled from the Dells sails. After Adams-Friendship blocked a Chiefs punt in the endzone and Wisconsin Dells recovered for a safety with 4 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third quarter to go up 16-7, the Chiefs forced a three-and-out on the Green Devils ensuing possession.
Adams-Friendship (1-1, 1-0) didn’t wait long to get the ball back however, as Wisconsin Dells senior Barrett Witt fumbled four plays into the next Chiefs drive and Adams-Friendship recovered. The Chiefs defense prevailed however, turning the Green Devils over on downs before the teams traded possessions.
Still within striking distance despite time winding down, Wisconsin Dells took over on its own 31 with 5:12 remaining. Facing a manageable third-and-1, Witt was picked off by Adams-Friendship senior Dalton Pollex, who returned the ball down to the Chiefs’25. Two plays later, the Green Devils struck gold again as senior Jordan Jossart weaved his way in from 10 yards out for a 22-7 lead with 3:34 to go.
“We’ve been preaching all week ‘Big plays are going to win,’ and it just seemed like the times we needed a big play, we didn’t and Adams did,” Janke said. “They came ready to play and made it hurt; we’d get the momentum but give it right back, whether it’s a fumble or an interception.”
Desperately needing to score now, the Chiefs picked up the tempo and went to the air. Witt connected with junior Peyton Knapton on an 18-yard pass before hooking up with senior Jaren Deering on back-to-back passes of 14 and 13 yards down to the Adams-Friendship 37-yard line.
Following an incomplete pass, Witt was picked off again, this time by Aidan Livingston as the Green Devils sophomore dove to save a tipped pass and all but seal the Chiefs’ fate.
“I think we had some good pass plays towards the end because they were playing safe coverage and they knew we were going to pass the ball,” Janke said. “Two interceptions and a fumble came in the passing game too, so you have to look at the risk vs. reward. Even though we did have a lot of success, our biggest negatives were also there as well.”
The Green Devils didn’t just pounce on the Chiefs’ mistakes, they capitalized on their own too. Leading 7-0 midway through the second quarter, Adams-Friendship doubled its lead after seizing on a Dells fumble at the Chiefs’ 24-yardline.
Wisconsin Dells forced the Green Devils into a fourth-and-5, but couldn’t close the door. Adams-Friendship senior quarterback found Kyle Wiseman on a middle screen and the Green Devils sophomore rumbled down near the goal line.
The Chiefs punched the ball loose from Wiseman, but were unable to gather it as it caromed into the endzone, where a pair of Green Devils fell on it on the edge of the sideline. Jossart ran in the ensuing two-point conversion and gave the Green Devils a 14-0 lead with 5:34 left until halftime.
Despite falling behind by two scores, the Chiefs answered with the next touchdown on its next possession. Wisconsin Dells started from the Adams-Friendship 35 after a 35-yard return by Deering and a personal foul penalty and took advantage of the short field. The Chiefs went nine plays and finally broke through on a two-yard Jacob Hunkins touchdown run to pull within 22-7.
“It wasn’t really deflating,” Janke said of the fumble recovery touchdown. “Our kids were still in it at that point and we rebounded. We had the next touchdown and came back, but at that point in the game, it was huge; you’re looking at a 7-0 ballgame instead of 14-0.”
Hunkins, who had 128 yards against the Pioneers, was held to just 16 yards on eight carries, as Witt had 172 total yards, including 136 passing and 36 rushing. For Janke, the Green Devils’ aggressive defense made life difficult for the Chiefs’ offensive line, and a focus on execution is on the docket ahead of next week’s scheduled game against Montello/Princeton/Green Lake; however, that could change with the Green Lake School District reportedly closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really have to look at the execution, watching the game film and executing the game plan we put forward,” he said. “It seems like we work on it all week, then the lights come on and some of our guys seem to struggle at times. That’s the big thing, to get everyone focused.”
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 22, WISCONSIN DELLS 7
Adams-Friendship;6;8;2;6;—;22
Wisconsin Dells;0;7;0;0;—;7
First quarter
AF: Chrystian Quinnell 8 run (pass failed), 8:31.
Second quarter
AF: Fumble recovery (Jordan Jossart run), 5:34.
WD: Jacob Hunkins 2 run (Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk kick), 1:19.
Third quarter
AF: Team safety, 4:03.
Fourth quarter
AF: Jordan Jossart 10 run (pass failed), 3:34.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — AF 8; WD 7. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — AF 27-98; WD 28-48. Passing yards — AF 126; WD 136. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — AF 10-22-0; WD 11-17-2. Fumbles-lost — AF 2-0; WD 4-2. Penalties-yards — AF 6-50; WD 7-53.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AF: Jordan Jossart 12-75; WD: Barrett Witt 15-36.
Passing — AF: Chrystian Quinnell 10-22-0-126; WD: Barrett Witt 11-17-2-136.
Receiving — AF: Dalton Pollex 3-43; WD: Peyton Knapton 5-61.
