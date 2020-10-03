PREP FOOTBALL: Turnovers pile up on Wisconsin Dells in 22-7 loss to Adams-Friendship

Still within striking distance despite time winding down, Wisconsin Dells took over on its own 31 with 5:12 remaining. Facing a manageable third-and-1, Witt was picked off by Adams-Friendship senior Dalton Pollex, who returned the ball down to the Chiefs’25. Two plays later, the Green Devils struck gold again as senior Jordan Jossart weaved his way in from 10 yards out for a 22-7 lead with 3:34 to go.

“We’ve been preaching all week ‘Big plays are going to win,’ and it just seemed like the times we needed a big play, we didn’t and Adams did,” Janke said. “They came ready to play and made it hurt; we’d get the momentum but give it right back, whether it’s a fumble or an interception.”

Desperately needing to score now, the Chiefs picked up the tempo and went to the air. Witt connected with junior Peyton Knapton on an 18-yard pass before hooking up with senior Jaren Deering on back-to-back passes of 14 and 13 yards down to the Adams-Friendship 37-yard line.

Following an incomplete pass, Witt was picked off again, this time by Aidan Livingston as the Green Devils sophomore dove to save a tipped pass and all but seal the Chiefs’ fate.